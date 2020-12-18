Home / Food Art

IKEA Unveils Tiny Gingerbread Furniture To Furnish Your Gingerbread Houses

By Emma Taggart on December 18, 2020
Gingerbread Höme by IKEA

Are you planning to make a gingerbread house this holiday season? The edible, cookie-walled homes originated in Germany during the 16th century, but now they're a popular tradition around the world. To help people modernize the traditional gingerbread house, IKEA Canada launched Gingerbread Höme—cookie assembly kits based on real IKEA furniture.

The Gingerbread Höme kit includes instructions for building edible furniture-shaped cookies inspired by some of IKEA’s most popular pieces. You can cut and assemble sweet versions of the BILLY bookcase, the JOKKMOKK table and chairs, the MALM bed frame, and more. Just like regular IKEA furniture, each design comes with easy-to-follow instructions, but you won’t need an Allen key for these particular builds. The company says, “In true IKEA fashion, each furniture cookie is designed to be easy to assemble, giving everyone an opportunity to get in on the festive fun.”

The instructions are available to download for free online. IKEA says, “Simply cut out the templates, trace around them to cut out pieces of gingerbread, bake, assemble, and decorate!” The Swedish furniture company has even published downloadable 3D printing files to make your own reusable cookie cutters.

Check out what you can do with the Gingerbread Höme kit below, and visit the IKEA website for the instructions.

Introducing Gingerbread Höme, IKEA's cookie assembly kits based on real IKEA furniture.

Gingerbread Höme by IKEA

You can build your own gingerbread living room, filled with cookie versions of popular IKEA pieces.

Gingerbread Höme by IKEA

 

h/t: [Dezeen]

All images via IKEA Canada.

