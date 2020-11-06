Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Stunning Landscape Photo Captures the Incredible Ever-Changing Weather of Iceland

By Margherita Cole on November 6, 2020
Landscape Photograph of Iceland by Mikhail Shcheglov

“Before a Storm,” Dyrhólaey Cape, Iceland

The small country of Iceland is renowned for its natural beauty and a diverse landscape that includes volcanoes, mountains, and geysers. Due to its location, this island also has a remarkably active climate. Moscow-based photographer Mikhail Shcheglov traveled to Dyrhólaey Cape in South Iceland and managed to capture a mesmerizing change in the weather. While sunshine falls on plants in the foreground, a large rainbow appears from dark, stormy clouds, framing the coast.

“The weather in Iceland is changing dramatically—all-time strong winds draw in the sky fantastic images which follow each other rapidly,” Shcheglov tells My Modern Met. “Sometimes they are vivid, picturesque, and rich in contrast, sometimes deep and dramatic. You need to stand by holding your camera ready to shoot the outstanding moment of nature transformation.” The 51-year-old photographer managed to do just that when he snapped a shot of this incredible moment during an evening walk, prior to a thunderstorm.

Shcheglov's brilliant photograph, entitled Before a Storm, was even shortlisted for the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 award. “As the name suggests, this image was taken just before a storm and the wispy virga are clearly visible,” RMetS explains on its website. “Virga frequently precede heavy downpours when the air below the cloud base is not yet humid enough to support full precipitation. The trails of precipitation evaporate or sublime in the drier air before they reach the ground.”

You can keep up to date with Shecheglov's latest photography projects by following the photographer on Instagram.

Mikhail Shcheglov: Instagram | 35Photo

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mikhail Shcheglov.

Related Articles:

Breathtaking Winners of the 2020 Siena International Photography Awards

Landscape Photography Awards Winners Highlight the Beauty of the UK

Portraits of Common British Birds Highlight Their Graceful Motion Frozen in Time

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Landscape Photography Awards Winners Highlight the Beauty of the UK
Weather Photographer of the Year Winners Celebrate the Beauty of Nature
Landscape Photographer Albert Dros Shares the Secrets of His Success [Podcast]
Illuminated Umbrellas Highlight the Enchanting Beauty of Japan’s Okayama Castle
Photographer Shares the Story Behind Viral Photo of the Moon Perfectly Centered Behind a Tree
Photographer Captures Unique Image of the Moon Disguised as Saturn

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Long-Exposure Photos Turn Rock Climbing Routes Into Epic Rainbow Bursts Across the Landscape
Exquisite Aerial Photos Highlight the Varied Hues of the Icelandic Landscape
Stunning Photo Captures “Eruption” of Perseid Meteors and the Milky Way Over Mount Rainier
Photographer Captures Sight of a Rare Comet That Only Appears Every 6,800 Years
One Enchanting Forest Captured in Different Seasons Highlights the Beauty of Change
Spectacular Aerial Photos Highlight Majestic Beauty of the Earth on a Grand Scale

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.