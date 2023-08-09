Home / Store

Achieve Artistic Balance With These Creatively Mismatched Earrings

By Margherita Cole on August 9, 2023
Artsy Mismatched Earrings by Yellow Owl Workshop

What's your go-to accessory? For some, it can be handbags, but for others, it's jewelry. If it's the latter, Yellow Owl Workshop makes creative earrings that will bring out your inner artist. Each pair of mismatched studs brings something to the table in terms of art or design.

The Cubist Earrings, for instance, are inspired by the early 2oth-century art movement. Each petite stud is based on the artwork by painter Pablo Picasso. One earring looks like an abstract portrait of a woman with lopsided eyes and a striped face, and the other resembles a bright red bull. Similarly, the Frida Kahlo Earrings spread the legacy of the Mexican artist with “Frida-esque” designs. The set includes one iconic portrait of Frida, and one milagro—religious folk charms traditionally used for healing purposes and as votive offerings in Mexico.

Yellow Owl Workshop also creates accessories based on design and color. For example, the Color Wheel & Grayscale Mismatched Earrings feature one cloisonné stud based on the color wheel and another which resembles a bar of different grayscale shades. In the same vein, their RGB & CMYK Earrings include a stud of each color system so you can show off your color design knowledge.

Scroll down to check out these creative earrings, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

You'll feel instantly creative when you try on these artsy earrings.

 

Color Wheel & Grayscale Mismatched Earrings

 

Cubist Mismatched Earrings

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

 

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

 

Pop Art Soup and Banana Earrings

 

Frida Kahlo & Milagro Earrings

 

Peace & Love Earrings

 

Find more creative jewelry in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
