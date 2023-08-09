Achieve Artistic Balance With These Creatively Mismatched Earrings

What's your go-to accessory? For some, it can be handbags, but for others, it's jewelry. If it's the latter, Yellow Owl Workshop makes creative earrings that will bring out your inner artist. Each pair of mismatched studs brings something to the table in terms of art or design.

The Cubist Earrings, for instance, are inspired by the early 2oth-century art movement. Each petite stud is based on the artwork by painter Pablo Picasso. One earring looks like an abstract portrait of a woman with lopsided eyes and a striped face, and the other resembles a bright red bull. Similarly, the Frida Kahlo Earrings spread the legacy of the Mexican artist with “Frida-esque” designs. The set includes one iconic portrait of Frida, and one milagro—religious folk charms traditionally used for healing purposes and as votive offerings in Mexico.

Yellow Owl Workshop also creates accessories based on design and color. For example, the Color Wheel & Grayscale Mismatched Earrings feature one cloisonné stud based on the color wheel and another which resembles a bar of different grayscale shades. In the same vein, their RGB & CMYK Earrings include a stud of each color system so you can show off your color design knowledge.

Scroll down to check out these creative earrings

You'll feel instantly creative when you try on these artsy earrings.

Color Wheel & Grayscale Mismatched Earrings

Cubist Mismatched Earrings

RGB & CMYK Earrings

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

Pop Art Soup and Banana Earrings

Frida Kahlo & Milagro Earrings

Peace & Love Earrings

