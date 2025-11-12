Miss Chile Contestant Stuns Audience With Original Death Metal Performance

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por LUN (@lungram)

Most beauty pageants around the world feature a talent competition, which allows participants to show off their skills. Throughout the years, many have danced, played an instrument, and twirled batons. And while singing is also a common choice, no one has done it the way Ignacia Fernández, a participant in the Miss Mundo Chile pageant, did it. Rather than performing a ballad or singing a pop tune, she performed a death metal song by her own band, Decessus.

Appearing onstage alongside guitarist Carlos Palma, Fernández nailed the throat singing that characterizes this music genre, confirming her talent as a true death metal performer. The singer told Chilean outlet LUN that she learned how to throat-sing by herself, but wanting to make sure she was using the right technique, so she took two years of singing lessons. She also works closely with both a speech therapist and otolaryngologist, and warms up for up to 30 minutes before a performance.

“Metal has been a fundamental part of who I am as a person and in my life: a refuge, a source of strength and purpose,” the 27-year-old model and singer wrote on Instagram about her now viral performance. “Being able to express it on stage at Chilevision and Miss Mundo Chile was an opportunity I deeply value. It was a great experience to break down barriers on open television, inspire, be real with it, and show that you don’t have to fear the prejudices of others.”

Fernández’s unique performance certainly paid off, as it helped her win the pageant a few days later. Next year, she will represent her country at the global Miss World competition. “I couldn’t be happier or more grateful! I’m taking on this beautiful challenge with all my energy and heart, ready to represent my country in the best way possible,” she says. “I promise to give it my all, with passion, hard work, and purpose. Thank you for the worldwide recognition of my singing, a piece of my soul that inspires me to keep growing and dreaming big. Let’s go, Chile… for that crown!”

Check out Fernández performance at Miss Mundo Chile below, as well as a song by Decessus with her on the lead vocals. To stay up to date with her life as a beauty queen and her journey as a death metal star, follow Ignacia Fernández on Instagram.

