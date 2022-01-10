Home / Design / Creative Products

20 Monogram Gifts Offering a Perfect Way To Personalize a Present

By Sara Barnes on January 10, 2022
Monogram Gifts

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

A personalized gift can give everyday objects an extra special touch and let the recipient know you picked it out just for them. Although selecting the type of personalization can be a challenge, a monogram is a great addition to a gift. Traditionally, a monogram is a motif featuring two or more letters; in this case, it might be the initial of a first and last name, or a middle initial, too. But if you look for gifts online, you’ll see that the term monogram has been expanded to mean an object personalized with a name.

The looser interpretation of a monogram means that you’ve got a lot of options for when it comes time to pick the perfect present. If you’re shopping for someone who loves fashion, check out the customizable hair clip from Baublebar. You can get your recipient’s name immortalized atop a dazzling barrette. But if you’d like to stick with the traditional monogram, check out this floppy hat or sweatshirt that both specialize in flourished recreations of name initials; they are great for a wedding or other special occasion.

Scroll down for more monogram gift ideas that will elevate any everyday item.

Monogram gifts are a great way to customize a present. Here are 20 gifts that can be personalized with a name.

 

Monogram Sweatshirt

 

Personalized Wallet

Personalized Gift

Etch Craft | $16.47+

 

Makeup Bag

 

Charcuterie Board

 

Wooden Round Sign

 

Farmhouse Coasters

Monogram Coaster

iGotCrafts | $27+

 

Wooden Monogram Letter Cutout

Monogram Gifts

Back40Life | $7.99

 

Vegan Leather Overnight Duffel

 

Engraved Monogram Glasses

 

Ring Dish

 

Monogram Beanie

 

Monogram Jewelry Box

 

Passport Cover

 

Dopp Kit

Monogram Dopp Kit

Leather Page | $34.90+

 

Straw Bags

 

Linked Circle Necklace

 

Monogram Floppy Hat

 

Custom Hair Clip

Personalized Hair Clips

Baublebar | $32

 

Colorful Notebooks

Personalized Notebook

Nou Arch Studio | $15.84+

 

Personalized Flat Notes

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Sara Barnes
