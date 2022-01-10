20 Monogram Gifts Offering a Perfect Way To Personalize a Present

A personalized gift can give everyday objects an extra special touch and let the recipient know you picked it out just for them. Although selecting the type of personalization can be a challenge, a monogram is a great addition to a gift. Traditionally, a monogram is a motif featuring two or more letters; in this case, it might be the initial of a first and last name, or a middle initial, too. But if you look for gifts online, you’ll see that the term monogram has been expanded to mean an object personalized with a name.

The looser interpretation of a monogram means that you’ve got a lot of options for when it comes time to pick the perfect present. If you’re shopping for someone who loves fashion, check out the customizable hair clip from Baublebar. You can get your recipient’s name immortalized atop a dazzling barrette. But if you’d like to stick with the traditional monogram, check out this floppy hat or sweatshirt that both specialize in flourished recreations of name initials; they are great for a wedding or other special occasion.

Scroll down for more monogram gift ideas that will elevate any everyday item.

Monogram gifts are a great way to customize a present. Here are 20 gifts that can be personalized with a name.

Monogram Sweatshirt

Personalized Wallet

Makeup Bag

Charcuterie Board

Wooden Round Sign

Farmhouse Coasters

Wooden Monogram Letter Cutout

Vegan Leather Overnight Duffel

Engraved Monogram Glasses

Ring Dish

Monogram Beanie

Monogram Jewelry Box

Passport Cover

Dopp Kit

Straw Bags

Linked Circle Necklace

Monogram Floppy Hat

Custom Hair Clip

Colorful Notebooks

Personalized Flat Notes

