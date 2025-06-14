Home / Entertainment / Music

When Mozart Was a Teen, He Pirated a Secret Song From the Sistine Chapel

By Jessica Stewart on June 14, 2025
Mozart transcription of Miserere

Left: Mozart at age 14 (Photo: attributed to Giambettino Cignaroli via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain) | Right: Interior of the Sistine Chapel (Photo: Snowdog via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

We all know that Mozart was a genius, but did you know that his musical memory helped smuggle a secret song out of the Vatican? Originally composed for Pope Urban VIII during the 1630s, Gregorio Allegri's “Miserere mei, Deus” (“Have mercy on me, Oh God”) was a closely guarded secret. It was only played in the Sistine Chapel during Tenebrae services of Holy Week, and it gained fame for the use of a particular ornamentation that was largely unknown outside the Vatican.

It's said that, to preserve this secrecy, the pope forbade the transcription of the song at the risk of excommunication. Later, rumors circulated that only three transcriptions existed, one for the Holy Roman Emperor, one for the king of Portugal, and one for Mozart's mentor, Padre Martini. A popular story states that when a young 14-year-old Mozart visited Rome in 1770, he went to the Sistine Chapel with his father for Holy Week services and listened to Allegri's song.

Thanks to a letter that his father, Leopold, wrote to his wife, we know what happened next. “You have often heard of the famous Miserere in Rome, which is so greatly prized that the performers in the chapel are forbidden on pain of excommunication to take away a single part of it, to copy it or to give it to anyone. But we have it already. Wolfgang has written it down.”

In a follow-up letter, perhaps to ease his wife's worries, Leopold clarified that “even the Pope knows” that he transcribed it and that there was no cause for concern. While this makes Mozart's transcription the first unauthorized version of the song, there is actually evidence that “Miserere” wasn't completely a secret by this time. Scholars believe there were already authorized copies of the song circulating in Europe, with Mozart possibly even hearing the piece in London several years earlier.

What we do know is that Mozart's version was eventually published in 1771 by British music historian Dr. Charles Burney and that this version does not include the ornamentation the piece was known for. The piece is still performed today, but what we currently hear is not the same as Allegri's original version, and not even the same as what was performed before 1900, according to author Graham O'Reilly. Today's version combines aspects of later transcriptions and includes the difficult “top C” note that was not in the original. Even with these changes, Allegri's “Miserere” remains a popular a cappella choral work with a fascinating past.

Listen to “Miserere mei, Deus” performed by the King's College Choir in Cambridge, England.

Source: ‘Allegri's Miserere' in the Sistine Chapel; Gregorio Allegri’s Miserere mei

Related Articles:

8 Facts About the Classical Music Composer Ludwig van Beethoven

200 Years After Chopin’s Death, New Enchanting Waltz Is Discovered

Researchers Discover Previously Unknown Music Mozart Composed as a Teenager

What Mozart’s Music Actually Sounds Like When Played on His Original Pianoforte

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Brian Wilson: The Beach Boys Cofounder and Singer-Songwriter Dies at 82
RIP Sly Stone: The Eccentric, Trailblazing Frontman of Sly and the Family Stone Dies at 82
Research Reveals That Ancient Trade Routes Delivered Domestic Cats to China
‘Electric Forest’ Brings Art, Music, and Magic to Michigan’s Enchanted Forest
New Research Suggests Human Language Evolved More Than 135,000 Years Ago
This Is the Only Illuminated Manuscript From Antiquity Depicting Homer’s ‘Iliad’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Need Help Making a Decision? Do as the Ancient Persians Did and “Drink” About It
Discover the Underground Wonders of the Roman Colosseum in This 3D Animation
World’s Oldest Song Is 3,400 Years Old and You Can Listen to It Today
Albert Einstein’s Theory on Happiness Written on Hotel Stationery Sold for Nearly $2M
Harvard Paid $27 for a Copy of the Magna Carta, Turns Out To Be a Rare Original
The Ritual of the Voladores: An Ancestral Ceremony Performed by Daring “Flying Men” in Mexico

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.