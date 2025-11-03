Home / Funny

Grumpy German Museum Guide Goes Viral for Being Hilariously Rude and Snobbish

By Jessica Stewart on November 3, 2025

 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kunstpalast, Düsseldorf (@kunstpalast)

When we think of museum guides, most of us probably picture a gentle person softly whispering about the wonders of the collection. But in Germany, one guide is taking a completely different approach—and is going viral for it. Düsseldorf’s Kunstpalast museum advertises “grumpy” and “unpleasant” tours with guide Joseph Langelinck, who, for €7 (about $8), will admonish you for having your phone out and click his tongue if you’re unable to list the labors of Hercules.

Joseph Langelinck is the alter ego of performance artist Carl Brandi, who has been conducting twice-monthly “Grumpy Guide” tours since May. While you might think that being treated poorly would make him unpopular with participants, his brand of rudeness and snobbery has actually had the opposite effect. Langelinck’s 70-minute tours are sold out through next year, and have been since he began.

So why do people enjoy the art historian speeding them through the museum’s masterpieces while getting in people’s faces and teasing them for their lack of knowledge? Brandi, who is careful to point out to The Guardian that he never insults the visitors individually and never comments on their appearance, believes that it’s all about the tour’s emotional rollercoaster.

“We all know comedy or cabaret formats where the performer’s bad mood or aggressive attitude is key to the show, it’s just not something we’re used to seeing in museums,” he shares. “And unlike in a comedy show, there’s no barrier between the character and the audience here.”

If Langelinck’s act sounds similar to restaurants like Dick’s Last Resort and Karen’s Diner, where staff intentionally provide poor service and insult customers, you aren’t wrong. In fact, museum director Felix Krämer was partially inspired by these types of restaurants when he commissioned Brandi’s work.

Langelinck’s disgruntled character plays on a sort of brusque rudeness that’s not uncommon in Europe, and is, in fact, sometimes a source of pride. His act has not only brought new people into the museum, it also made them chuckle as he mocks curatorial choices made by the staff. In doing so, he also makes a commentary about the power imbalance between visitors and curators, who decide what—and how—we see the collection.

Düsseldorf’s Kunstpalast museum has a tour guide unlike any other.

Affectionately known as Grumpy Guide, this member of the museum staff is the alter ego of performance artist Carl Brandi.

Brandi takes pride in leading visitors through the museum with a healthy dose of attitude and snobbery.

 

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kunstpalast, Düsseldorf (@kunstpalast)

His hilariously rude performance has drawn in crowds and his 70-minute tours are now sold out through next year.

Kunstpalast: Website | Instagram
Carl Brandi: Instagram

Source: ‘I try to make them feel as ignorant as possible’: German museum’s ‘grumpy guide’ is surprise hit

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
