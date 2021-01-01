Home / Design / Creative Products

New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on January 1, 2021
New Years Sale My Modern Met Store

If you’re like us, you're happy to see 2020 come to an end. And while nothing will magically change now that we're into 2021, we’re optimistic that this year will be better than the last. To celebrate the proverbial turning of a new page, we’re having a 72-hour New Year's sale at My Modern Met Store. From January 1 to January 3, 11:59 PM PST, use the code HELLO2021 to save 15% on your entire order on everything in our shop—even the sale items.

The cold winter temperatures in the northern hemisphere is a big reason why we like to stay cozy indoors during this time of year. Our store has plenty of ways to enjoy your home, and one of our favorites is by solving puzzles. We have many jigsaws that are real puzzlers; some, like the Houseplant Jungle, feature colorful—and complex—designs divided into 1,000 small pieces. But if you’re looking for something different, check out the puzzles by Nervous System. The wooden creations have fewer pieces, but the contorted shapes make them extra challenging to solve.

If puzzles aren’t your thing, why not have some fun in the kitchen? Try out a new recipe with the help of some charming kitchen utensils by OTOTO. The design studio creates character-centric tools like a garlic twist that looks like a vampire as well as a best-selling ladle that’s inspired by the Loch Ness Monster. Finally, great kitchen tools are no longer a myth!

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. Make sure you pick out some goodies before the sale ends on January 3. When you’re ready to check out, use HELLO2021 to save 15% on your entire order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

My Modern Met Store is celebrating New Year's Day with a 72-hour sale. Use the code HELLO2021 to save 15% on your entire order—from January 1 to January 3, 11:59 PM PST.

 

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

 

The Great Wave Reversible Face Mask

 

U.S.A. Song Map Poster

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

 

Nessie Ladle

Creative Kitchen Tools

OTOTO | $16

 

Houseplant Jungle 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Houseplant Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

 

Don't Be a Square, Be a Cubist Hoodie

 

Gracula Garlic Twist

Garlic Twist

OTOTO | $18

 

Poppies in a Vase Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Feel Frida Socks 

 

Kitty Stardust Enamel Pin

David Bowie Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Paper Models Book

 

Not All Who Wander Are Lost Mug

Not All Who Wander Are Lost Coffee Mug

My Modern Met | $15.95

 

Wolf Embroidery Kit

