Learn To Let Your Paint Brush Flow in This Freeing Abstract Floral Art Class

By Sara Barnes on April 13, 2022
Abstract Floral Painting by Nitika Ale

There are many ways to paint flowers. One of the most common methods is to depict them as lifelike blooms, but you might try something a bit different—imagining them as abstract forms. This can mean a variety of styles, and it’s daunting to know where to begin. Let artist Nitika Ale guide you in her class titled Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings on My Modern Met Academy. In it, she shares expressive techniques you can use to create bouquets of flowers on canvas.

In a little over an hour, Ale will show you how to paint the beauty of flowers, from the first stroke to the finishing touches. You’ll begin by finding inspiration—looking on places like Pinterest and Unsplash—to discover gorgeous photos of blooms. Ale will then go over painting highlights and shadows on flowers and creating a color palette that works for you. She’ll then talk techniques (including one that uses a spray bottle) before starting on the finished piece. Watch Ale work and get a sense of how she crafts a final result that feels intuitive and expressive, all while being approachable to you.

“I created this course to tap into that essential, free-flowing energy that resides in all kinds of art, so anybody can attempt these abstract florals,” Ale shares. “What I hope students would take away from this course, though, aren't just the specifics of creating abstract florals but also a glimpse into the more comprehensive workings of intuition and expression that goes beyond the strictures of formal rules and techniques.”

Enroll in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings on My Modern Met Academy today. When you’re done, check out our other courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Learn how to convey the abstract beauty of flowers when you enroll in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings on My Modern Met Academy.

Abstract Floral Painting by Nitika Ale

Artist Nitika Ale goes over finding inspiration for your painting and how to think about flowers in an abstract way.

Abstract Floral Painting by Nitika AleAbstract Floral Painting by Nitika Ale

She also shares some of her favorite painting techniques in abstract art…

Abstract Floral Painting by Nitika Ale

…and how to plan for your painting.

Abstract Floral Painting by Nitika Ale

Then, you'll get to watch her work on the final piece.

Abstract Floral Painting by Nitika AleAbstract Floral Painting by Nitika AleAbstract Floral Painting by Nitika Ale

Get a peek into the class in the video below:

