Stunning Winners of the 2022 Ocean Photographers of the Year Competition

From the Pacific to the Atlantic, our planet's magnificent oceans are as stunning as they are essential. To help highlight their importance, the Ocean Photographer of the Year invites photographers from around the world to enter images centered around Earth's waters. The winners of the 2022 edition of this competition travel far and wide to capture exciting, emotional, and overall beautiful scenes from the ocean.

The overall winner of this year’s OPoY contest is French Polynesia-based photographer, Ben Thouard, who captured a riveting image of a surfer battling against one of the heaviest waves in the world called Teahupo'o, meaning “place of skulls.” Thouard managed to take this incredible shot of the 6-foot swell while freediving in the ocean.

Some of the other notable categories in the contest include Ocean Conservation Photographer of the Year and Exploration Photographer of the Year. The former was won by Kerim Sabuncuoglu for his portrait of a dead moray eel on an abandoned fishing line. The latter was topped by Martin Broen, who captured speleothems as they cast long shadows at cenote Dos Pisos in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

“The Ocean Photographer of the Year has a simple mission: to shine a light on the beauty of the ocean and the threats it faces,” OPoY states. This annual photo contest is produced by Oceanographic Magazine in partnership with Blancpain, Princess, Yachts, and Tourism Western Australia, and in support of conservation organization SeaLegacy.

You can view the winners of the 2022 OPoY awards at the Tower Bridge in London for free from October 5 to November 7, 2022.

Check out the stunning winners of the 2022 Ocean Photographer of the Year awards.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ocean Photographer of the Year.