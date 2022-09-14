Incredible Winners of the 2021 One Eyeland Photography Awards

From over 3,300 images submitted, the One Eyeland Photography Awards has selected its winners. Professional and amateur photographers from 56 countries entered their best photographs, which were judged based on originality and quality of execution. In the end, 23 Camera Trophies, 18 Gold, 53 Silver, 269 Bronze, and 291 Finalists were awarded.

Eldon Lau was named Professional Photographer of the Year for his impressive portfolio, which showed the full range of his skills. The Hong Kong-based photographer, who specializes in wedding and portrait photography, wowed the judges with his creativity and technical skill. For his efforts, he took home a $5,000 cash prize.

In the amateur competition, Thailand's Jatenipat Jkboy Ketpradit was named Photographer of the Year. His work clearly shows his love for travel, with his portfolio featuring images of Rome, Ethiopia, and Mongolia. Individual country and category awards were also announced, allowing even more talented photographers to share the spotlight. As the contest has a wide variety of categories, everything from fine art photography to advertising photography is recognized.

One Eyeland is a curated photo gallery that holds several contests throughout the year. The site currently has over 134,000 active members; more than 5,700 featured photographers; and 278,800 submitted photos; making it an incredible source of inspiration.

Check out the winners of the 2021 One Eyeland Photography Awards.

