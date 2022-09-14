Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Incredible Winners of the 2021 One Eyeland Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on September 14, 2022
One Eyeland Photograph Awards 2021

“Only” by Eldon Lau (Hong Kong). Professional Photographer of the Year, Gold.

From over 3,300 images submitted, the One Eyeland Photography Awards has selected its winners. Professional and amateur photographers from 56 countries entered their best photographs, which were judged based on originality and quality of execution. In the end, 23 Camera Trophies, 18 Gold, 53 Silver, 269 Bronze, and 291 Finalists were awarded.

Eldon Lau was named Professional Photographer of the Year for his impressive portfolio, which showed the full range of his skills. The Hong Kong-based photographer, who specializes in wedding and portrait photography, wowed the judges with his creativity and technical skill. For his efforts, he took home a $5,000 cash prize.

In the amateur competition, Thailand's Jatenipat Jkboy Ketpradit was named Photographer of the Year. His work clearly shows his love for travel, with his portfolio featuring images of Rome, Ethiopia, and Mongolia. Individual country and category awards were also announced, allowing even more talented photographers to share the spotlight. As the contest has a wide variety of categories, everything from fine art photography to advertising photography is recognized.

One Eyeland is a curated photo gallery that holds several contests throughout the year. The site currently has over 134,000 active members; more than 5,700 featured photographers; and 278,800 submitted photos; making it an incredible source of inspiration.

Check out the winners of the 2021 One Eyeland Photography Awards.

Black and White Architecture

“Lonely Biker” by Marcel Van Balken (Netherlands). Architecture, Gold.

Nature from Above

“Intricate” by
Tania Malkin(Australia). Nature, Aerial Gold.

Range Rover Driving on Scenic River

“Range Rover Scenic Drive” by Thomas Schwoerer (Germany). Nature, Aerial, Gold.

Aurora Borealis

“Solar Energy” by Nadine Galandi(Germany). Photographer of the Year – Special.

Kunětická hora

“Kunětická hora” by Jan Bavor (Czech Republic). Nature, Landscapes, Bronze.

Artistic Portrait of a Grandmother

“Grandma” by Salem McBunny. Photographer of the Year – Mexico.

Indigenous People in Ethiopia

“Ethiopia : The Ethnic Earth” by Jatenipat JKboy Ketpradit(Thailand). People, Portrait, Culture Gold.

One Eyeland Photograph Awards 2021

“Vietnam from Above” by Khanh Phan. Photographer of the Year – Vietnam.

One Eyeland Photograph Awards 2021

“Take a Leap of Taste” by Jonathan Knowles (United Kingdom). Professional Photographer of the Year, Silver.

One Eyeland Photograph Awards 2021

“McIntosh of Strathmore – Fling In The Finest” by Jonathan Knowles (United Kingdom). Advertising, Food, Bronze.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

“Porsche 911 GT3 RS” by Stephan Romer (New Zealand). Professional Photographer of the Year, Bronze.

Riding Waves

“When Big is Big” by Steve Turner (Australia). Photographer of the Year – Sports.

Polar Bear Sitting on a Couch

“Polar Bear Pet” by Marcel Van Balken (Netherlands). Photographer of the Year – Netherlands.

One Eyeland Photograph Awards 2021

“Sikkens Rezisto” by Jonathan Knowles (United Kingdom). Advertising, Food, Bronze.Professional Photographer of the Year, Silver.

One Eyeland Photograph Awards 2021

“Collecting Water from Dried out Riverbeds” by
Sujon Adikary(Bangladesh). Editorial, Environmental, Gold.

Bear Shaking Off Water

“After the Feast” by Stue Rees (New Zealand). Photographer of the Year – Nature.

“Statue” by Eldon Lau (Hong Kong). Fine Art, Portrait, Bronze.

Fine Art Portrait

“Red and White” by Haseo Hasegawa(Japan). Photographer of the Year – Japan.

One Eyeland Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by One Eyeland Photography Awards.

