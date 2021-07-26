Home / Inspiring / Good News

Pink Offers To Pay Fines for Norway’s Women Handball Team Over “Sexist” Uniform Rules

By Sara Barnes on July 26, 2021

Pop music superstar Pink is standing up for the Norwegian women’s beach handball team after they protested sexist uniform rules. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist tweeted that she would pay the team’s fine of more than $1,700 that was imposed by the European Handball Federation (EHF). The organization said that the women played in “improper clothing” when they chose to compete in shorts rather than bikini bottoms.

You might be wondering what’s the big deal—shorts over bikini bottoms? It’s worth noting that the bikini bottoms worn during matches have a very specific cut. According to the rules, bottoms are required to have “a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg. The side width must be of a maximum of 10 centimeters.” Many people have had a unifying reaction to these outdated rules, simply to say that players should be allowed to wear attire they are comfortable playing in, whether it’s bikini bottoms or shorts. Norway opted for shorts during the European Beach Handball Championships; and as a result, was fined 150 Euros per teammate for a total of 1,500 Euros.

Pink heard about the fines and spoke out. “I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform’,” she wrote. “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

After news of the uniforms went viral, the EHF President Michael Wiederer spoke of trying to change the rules regarding women’s uniforms. “I can confirm that the EHF will do all it can to ensure that a change of athlete uniform regulations can be implemented,” he said. “Significant efforts will be made in order to further promote the sport in the best way possible for everyone, regardless of gender.”

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms during competition. After the news went viral—and Pink offered to pay the fines—the team thanked the world for the support.

h/t: [BuzzFeed]

Related Articles:

Sequences of Extreme Sports Motion Merged Into One Image

Mattel Honors Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka With a Barbie Doll in Her Likeness

Basketball Coach Pumped Breast Milk for Her Newborn During Halftime of Championship Game

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch How a Helpful Guy Saves Local Sea Turtles From Unnecessary Suffering
Crowdfunding Campaign Saves Studio Ghibli Museum Within Hours
German Museum Repatriates Lakota Chief’s Embroidered Leather Shirt to His Descendants
14-Year-Old Girl Makes History as the First African American Spelling Bee Champion
The Brooklyn Museum Returns 1,300+ Ancient Artifacts to Costa Rica
Tuition Will Now Be Free at Yale’s World-Renowned Drama School Thanks to Large Gift

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Citizens Across Ghana Plant 5 Million Trees in One Day To Celebrate Green Ghana Day
Finland Has Some of the Best Public Libraries in the World and They Offer More Than Just Books
Giant Tortoise Believed to be Extinct For 112 Years Found on Galápagos Island
Howard University Names College of Fine Arts in Honor of Alum Chadwick Boseman
Zimbabwe Was Not on Google Maps Until a Photographer Volunteered to Capture the Street View
Louvre Museum Makes History by Appointing Its First-Ever Female President

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.