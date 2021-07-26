Pink Offers To Pay Fines for Norway’s Women Handball Team Over “Sexist” Uniform Rules

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norges Håndballforbund (@norgeshandballforbund)

Pop music superstar Pink is standing up for the Norwegian women’s beach handball team after they protested sexist uniform rules. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist tweeted that she would pay the team’s fine of more than $1,700 that was imposed by the European Handball Federation (EHF). The organization said that the women played in “improper clothing” when they chose to compete in shorts rather than bikini bottoms.

You might be wondering what’s the big deal—shorts over bikini bottoms? It’s worth noting that the bikini bottoms worn during matches have a very specific cut. According to the rules, bottoms are required to have “a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg. The side width must be of a maximum of 10 centimeters.” Many people have had a unifying reaction to these outdated rules, simply to say that players should be allowed to wear attire they are comfortable playing in, whether it’s bikini bottoms or shorts. Norway opted for shorts during the European Beach Handball Championships; and as a result, was fined 150 Euros per teammate for a total of 1,500 Euros.

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

Pink heard about the fines and spoke out. “I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform’,” she wrote. “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

After news of the uniforms went viral, the EHF President Michael Wiederer spoke of trying to change the rules regarding women’s uniforms. “I can confirm that the EHF will do all it can to ensure that a change of athlete uniform regulations can be implemented,” he said. “Significant efforts will be made in order to further promote the sport in the best way possible for everyone, regardless of gender.”

