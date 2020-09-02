Girl Makes Powerpoint Presentation to Persuade Her Parents to Get a Cat, and Even Microsoft Is on Her Side

Successful persuasion requires outlining your case clearly, so that’s exactly what a young Canadian girl did in a bid to convince her parents to adopt a cat. She made a PowerPoint presentation featuring slides titled, “The pros of getting a cat” and “A cat oh yeah oh yeah.” Her dad, Christopher Doyle, recently took to social media to share his daughter’s presentation. However, perhaps by doing so he’s already lost the battle. Her arguments are so compelling, the Internet is now rooting for her.

“Our daughter made a PowerPoint,” Doyle wrote on Twitter, along with sharing four pages from the purrfect presentation. The tastefully-designed slides include irrefutable points such as, “All of my fellow siblings, though their opinions are less important, would love to have a cat,” and “You wouldn't have to listen to me ask for a cat again.” But perhaps the most compelling argument is, “PLEASE. SERIOUSLY YOU PROMISED ME A HAMSTER 5 YEARS AGO BUT THAT NEVER HAPPENED JUST LET ME HAVE THIS.” The girl—who would prefer to adopt a black cat—even explains that she understands the responsibility of having a pet, and she promises to clean up “the litter box and stuff.”

Since sharing the presentation around a week ago, Doyle’s tweet has amassed over 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people trying to convince him to let his daughter adopt a cat. Even Microsoft tweeted in her favor with, “A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced.”

In the end, the presentation did the trick! Doyle has since updated his Twitter bio with, “Looking for a cat for my daughter.” He’s also been posting updates, revealing their progress. He even took his daughter to their local pet store, and they have an appointment to visit a shelter next week!

4 succinct slides, continues to make the ask, 5 years of thorough research – SOLD pic.twitter.com/ASJ15lvIAe — Justin Vandenberg (@jvberg) August 26, 2020

So she's getting the cat right? I mean, the presentation was pretty solid. — Jen Bowen (@JuniperUponHill) August 26, 2020

She deserves a cat for this line alone pic.twitter.com/0IB6IATkYv — ERIN 🌙 (@BeautyCreep) August 27, 2020

Amazing 💯 How many retweets would it take for her to get the cat? Cuz I think we can make it happen. 😎 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) August 25, 2020

As new cat dad, who agreed begrudgingly, I too side with your daughter. They are cute, loving, and low maintenance. pic.twitter.com/nmpMXHdQpl — Jose Colchao (@JoseColchao) August 25, 2020

This is the best part: pic.twitter.com/K3N5jiu7kz — Melissa Barnes (@melissabarnes) August 26, 2020

A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced 😸 — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) August 25, 2020

She is enjoying this a bit too much pic.twitter.com/uonWZE1Wu8 — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

