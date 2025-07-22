Beloved ‘Project Pabst’ Festival Celebrates Great Music, Beer, and Pacific Northwest Culture

A beloved music festival is coming back to Portland, Oregon. Project Pabst, a two-day celebration of music, beer, and the Pacific Northwest, has a stacked lineup that’s a mix of musical icons, indie darlings, and your next favorite band that you just haven’t heard of yet. From Saturday, July 26, to Sunday, July 27, you’ll rock out to headliners including Iggy Pop, Devo, Death Cab for Cutie, and Japanese Breakfast, all while imbibing Pabst Blue Ribbon—a brew synonymous with American culture for nearly 200 years.

Pabst Blue Ribbon, or PBR as it’s affectionately known, has an authenticity that has resonated through the decades, allowing the brand to thrive. This independent spirit finds a home in Project Pabst, which returned to Portland in 2024 after a seven-year hiatus. It was an exciting reunion. Beyond music, this summer staple welcomes immersive art installations, local vendors, and the best of the Pacific Northwest’s food scene. In doing so, it celebrates creativity in its many forms while supporting independent communities that help make it all possible.

While you’ll undoubtedly be immersed in the festival, greater Portland is full of incredible art and culture, too. Be sure to check out what’s happening, such as a trip to the Alberta Arts District, or take in the natural beauty of the Portland Japanese Garden. (It’s one of the authentic Japanese gardens outside of Japan.) The Rose City’s food scene often draws from the bounty found in the Pacific Northwest, making it a great place to try a variety of cuisines. And best of all, you can take it all in against the backdrop of the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood.

Tickets are still available for Project Pabst. Get your one-day and weekend passes here and get ready to rock.

Event Information :

Pabst Project

July 26–July 27, 2025

Portland, Oregon, USA

Pabst Project: Website | Instagram | Facebook

