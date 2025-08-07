Home / Photography

Spectral Curtains of Light Created Through Long-Exposure Photos Float Across Stark Landscapes

By Eva Baron on August 7, 2025
Photograph from the "SIRENS" series.

Photograph from the “SIREN” series.

It started with an accident—or, in this case, more of a pleasant surprise. Back in 2014, Reuben Wu was shooting in California’s Trona Pinnacles national park at night when he realized something unexpected had wormed its way into his photographs. A truck’s headlights had illuminated the surrounding landscape; but, rather than being discouraged by a possibly ruined image, Wu was struck by inspiration.

“[There was] this lighting effect that shouldn’t naturally exist, sparking the idea of using artificial light in remote natural environments,” Wu tells My Modern Met.

It didn’t take long for the British photographer to develop this approach further, experimenting with attaching lights to drones and sending them off across vast terrains. Eventually, he incorporated long exposure techniques to make visible the drone’s flight paths, resulting in spectral, luminous sheets that hang like ice in the air. In Wu’s practice, these delicate traces even have a name: aeroglyphs.

“What [compels] me is the ability to reveal landscapes in ways impossible to see with the naked eye, creating images that exist in a dimension of time visible only through photography,” Wu explains.

Aeroglyphs are at the heart of Thin Places, Wu’s newest photographic series. Each image dramatizes the point of contact between these invisible, curtain-like structures and the monumental landscape around them, balancing a sense of solitude, presence, and ethereality all at once. As its title suggests, Thin Places is no stranger to these themes, with its title referencing the concept of “locations where the boundary between the material world and something deeper feels reduced,” according to the photographer.

“[Thin Places] is about recreating moments where our perception shifts and familiar landscapes reveal hidden depths,” Wu adds. “I’m drawn to remote places that offer solitude and a sense of discovery, often sites where the separation between the material and immaterial feels thin.”

Even with the most precursory glance, it’s clear that Thin Places captures that fragility, uncovering the thresholds between the familiar and the extraordinary. Wu’s treatment of his chosen site only enhances the series’s overall atmosphere, juxtaposing the “permeable and alive” light patterns with stark, severe landscapes that don’t detract from the photograph’s focal point. In fact, that’s the whole idea.

“The goal isn’t to impose my vision on these landscapes, but to create a dialogue between the artificial and natural elements that reveals something new about these places,” Wu says. “The geographical context shapes every decision.”

Thin Places isn’t the only series that incorporates aeroglyphs. Created last year, Wu’s SIREN series also explores how “light forms respond to their environment,” moving away from geometric precision in favor of an organic flow. Here, the same ghostly curtains return, but, this time, they hover over waves that lap at a sandy beach. In the sky, there are what appear to be auroras, bathing each scene with an almost haunting glow.

“In SIREN, the movement of the waves actually modulates the light source during long exposures,” Wu clarifies. “Thin Places explores this further.”

These photographs are both eerie and otherworldly, as if the earth itself is breathing and expelling these light formations—and that’s exactly what Wu hopes to conjure.

“I hope people feel that sense of wonder about our world and recognize that extraordinary beauty exists all around us, waiting to be revealed through different ways of seeing,” Wu concludes. “Ultimately, it’s about renewing our perception of the places we inhabit and our connection to the natural world.”

To learn more about the artist and Thin Places, visit Reuben Wu’s website.

Reuben Wu exploits long-exposure photography and drones attached with lights to create luminous, curtain-like structures.

Photograph from the "SIRENS" series.

Photograph from the “SIREN” series.

Photograph from the "SIRENS" series.

Photograph from the “SIREN” series.

Photograph from the "SIRENS" series.

Photograph from the “SIREN” series.

The photographer’s newest series, Thin Places, explores the relationship between presence, solitude, ethereality, dramatizing the boundaries between material and spiritual worlds.

Photograph from the "Thin Places" series.

Photograph from the “Thin Places” series.

Photograph from the "Thin Places" series.

Photograph from the “Thin Places” series.

Photograph from the "Thin Places" series.

Photograph from the “Thin Places” series.

Photograph from the "Thin Places" series.

Photograph from the “Thin Places” series.

Photograph from the "Thin Places" series.

Photograph from the “Thin Places” series.

Photograph from the "Thin Places" series.

Photograph from the “Thin Places” series.

Photograph from the "Thin Places" series.

Photograph from the “Thin Places” series.

Thin Places builds off of SIREN, an earlier photographic series by Wu.

Photograph from the "SIRENS" series.

Photograph from the “SIREN” series.

Photograph from the "SIRENS" series.

Photograph from the “SIREN” series.

Photograph from the "SIRENS" series.

Photograph from the “SIREN” series.

Reuben Wu: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Reuben Wu.

Related Articles:

Reuben Wu Shows the Power of the iPhone 15 Pro Max With Stunning Photos in the Desert

Awe-Inspiring “Alien” Light Beams at Stonehenge Created With Drones

Photographer Uses Drone to Illuminate Abandoned Bus in the Australian Outback

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Yancey Richardson Celebrates 30 Years With Stunning Photography Exhibition
U.S. Senate Is Hiring a Photographer To “Document Important and Historic Moments”
RIP Kimiko Nishimoto: Funny Self-Portrait Photographer Who Began Taking Photos When She Was 72
Artist Cleverly Blends Humans and Nature in Commentary About Harmony in the Environment
Not Sure What to Get for Dad? Celebrate Father’s Day This Year By Giving the Gift of Creativity
You Can Take a Free Selfie in Space Thanks to Ex-NASA Engineer Mark Rober’s $5M Satellite

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hidden Interiors of Musical Instruments Look Like Secret Rooms of Old World Architecture
AIPAD’s 2025 Photography Show Unveils the Stunning Diversity of Its Eponymous Medium
Can You Guess Which Year a Photo Is From? This Daily Photo Challenge Puts You to the Test
Gravity-Defying Photos Capture the Human Body in Poetic Motion [Interview]
JR’s Newest Exhibition Explores His Photographic Projects About Child Refugees
Exhibition Celebrates the Glitz of the Disco Era and Its Sociopolitical Roots

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.