This Intricate Blueprint Poster Charts the Golden History of Rock and Roll Music

UK-based art studio Dorothy is known for its clever infographics that combine educational facts with beautiful visuals. Many of their posters and prints test the knowledge of even the greatest enthusiasts. This includes their incredible gold-and-blue Rock and Roll Love Blueprint. This elegant screen print maps out the long history of the music genre within an illustration depicting the circuit board of a guitar amplifier.

Within the blueprint are the names of 1,400 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers who have been contributed to the evolution of rock and roll. Among them are the groundbreaking blues, gospel, jazz, and country performers like Ma Rainey, Lead Belly, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, as well as early rock trailblazers like Little Richard and Elvis. Also featured are world-famous bands, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, and contemporary rock artists like The White Stripes and Arctic Monkeys. Additionally, the graphic print celebrates some of the major places that inspired musicians as well as designers who played a role in the aesthetics of the genre.

This poster measures 6o by 80 cm (about 23 by 31 inches) and features a metallic gold paint screen printed onto 120 gsm Keaykolour navy blue uncoated paper. You can purchase a copy of this music-inspired blueprint via Dorothy's website.

UK-based art studio Dorothy mapped out the history of rock and roll within an illustration depicting the circuit board of a guitar amplifier.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy.