My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Rome

The Eternal City, there's nothing like it. Rome has captured people's hearts and minds for centuries—all who have been drawn in by the history and allure of Italy's capital. Great creatives like Mark Twain, Oscar Wilde, and J.M.W. Turner have all spent extended periods of time in Rome, enchanted by all that it has to offer. And still today, millions of tourists visit Rome annually, charmed by its food, fashion, history, and art.

With so much to see and do, crafting the perfect itinerary in Rome can be hard, but that's where we come in. From boutique hotels to cultural experiences to how to experience both Rome's history and contemporary culture, we've got you covered. Read on for My Modern Met's personal art and culture guide to Rome, which will set you on the path for success when exploring the city.

Where to Stay in Rome

Bvlgari Hotel Roma

Italian fashion house Bulgari incorporates its sense of luxury into the Bvlgari Hotel Roma. Its sumptuous 114 rooms and suites overlook the Mausoleum of Augustus and are adjacent to via dei Condotti's high-end shopping. With features like a rooftop terrace, a four-level spa, and a restaurant run by a Michelin-star chef, you'll never want to leave.

W Rome

If you are into vibrant interiors with flair, the 5-star W Rome is for you. Part of Marriott, W Rome is conveniently located close to the Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps. Soak up the sun and beat the summer heat on the Wet Deck or relax with pizza and a cocktail on the panoramic rooftop. With 157 rooms and suites combining Roman architectural elements and modern design, W Rome is a breath of fresh air.

Six Senses Rome

Housed in the 15th-century Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini near the Pantheon, Six Senses Rome combines historical architecture with modern wellness. Billed as an urban oasis in the heart of the Eternal City, the hotel offers 96 rooms and suites with either courtyard or cityscape views. Indulge in world-class wellness treatments at the spa or grab a bite in one of the hotel's two dining options, which adhere to the Six Senses philosophy of flavors, sustainable sourcing, and well-being.

InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace

Located on the Via Veneto, the Intercontinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace is an icon of Roman hospitality. First opened in 1905, the hotel underwent a rebrand and extensive renovations in 2023. The result is a sumptuous space that retains its Neoclassical details but incorporates touches of modernity. It offers 160 rooms and suites, a rooftop bar, lounge, and restaurant, as well as a fitness room and massage services.

Must-See Roman Sites

Trevi Fountain

Rome is home to one of the most famous fountains in the world, the iconic Trevi Fountain. This ornate 18th-century masterpiece became famous in pop culture after being featured in the 1960 film La Dolce Vita. Visitors now flock over to take in its magnificent sculpture and toss a coin over their shoulder into the fountain, which is said to guarantee a future visit. To make the most out of your visit, and avoid the overwhelming crowds, try to come at daybreak or in the evening as things quiet down.

Colosseum

It's not a visit to Rome without stepping into the Colosseum, a masterpiece of Ancient Roman architecture. Take in the ambience of its impressive architecture and stand where gladiators once battled. Visiting the Colosseum is an incredible way to learn more about entertainment in Roman times. It should be paired with a visit to the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, particularly as one ticket gets you access to all three sites. Just be sure to book tickets in advance, as they sell out quickly. If you don't have time to go inside, enjoy the best view of the Colosseum from the nearby Colle Oppio. Sit at one of the cafes and sip a drink while taking in all that it has to offer.

Pantheon

Perhaps nothing proves the ingenuity of the Romans more than the Pantheon. It represents the pinnacle of Roman engineering, with its incredible dome inspiring future generations of architects. In fact, it was the last freestanding dome until the Renaissance period. Stepping into the Pantheon is a magical experience, with its open central oculus allowing light to stream down into the space. While entry to the site used to be free, there is now a nominal fee to visit, and reservations are recommended, with tickets being released about a month before any given date.

Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel

Anyone who loves art will want to experience the Vatican Museums at least once. Home to the iconic Sistine Chapel and Raphael Rooms, this papal palace-turned museum draws millions of visitors annually for good reason. Marvel at the incredible classical sculpture as you wander the museum's halls, but don't overlook collections like the Pinacoteca, which includes tapestries woven by Raphael. There is also a surprisingly interesting Egyptian collection, which is wonderful if you are traveling with children.

For a different experience, try booking the museum's Happy Hour, which includes nibbles and wine in the Pinecone Courtyard. You can reserve this at the same time you book your tickets on the official website, which is recommended to avoid long lines.

St. Peter’s Basilica

While in Vatican City, be sure to also stop by St. Peter's Basilica. Impressive in scope and scale, it is also filled with artistic masterpieces like Michelangelo's Pietà and the bronze baldacchino by Gianlorenzo Bernini that sits at its center. This holy site is free to enter; however, we suggest paying the nominal fee to book an entry time slot to avoid long lines.

Galleria Borghese

This gem of a museum is one of our favorites in Rome. Filled with paintings by masters like Caravaggio and Titian and sculptures by Bernini and Canova, the Borghese Gallery is packed with blockbuster art. Originally serving as the summer home of the nephew of a 17th-century pope, every surface of the building warrants attention, from the ceiling paintings to the furnishings. The space never feels overcrowded thanks to a strict reservation system with entries every two hours. And if you start on the top floor and work your way down, you'll move against the crowds and have both floors largely to yourself.

Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio di Loyola

Rome is filled with spectacular churches, but Sant'Ignazio di Loyola stands out from the crowd for its trompe l'oeil frescos by Andrea Pozzo. Across the central nave, the spectacular fresco celebrating the work of Saint Ignatius is a triumph of illusion, literally appearing to lift us into the heavens. This painting would already be enough to merit a visit, but the cherry on top is the illusion of a dome at the central crossing, which is shockingly realistic from the right angle. Best of all, this is one site in Rome and is free and requires no advance booking to visit.

Cultural Experiences in Rome

Roman Bath at Six Senses

Feel like you stepped back in time by participating in a Roman bathing ritual. Six Senses, a leader in luxury hospitality, began giving visitors that opportunity when it opened Six Senses Rome in 2023. You don't have to be a guest to enjoy the series at the hotel's world-class wellness spa, which also includes a one-hour Roman bathing experience with three different temperature pools. If you want to get even more indulgent, it's also possible to book a scrub or massage to complete the experience.

Katie Parla Food Tour

One thing's for sure: when you come to Italy, you will want to eat. To really understand how to eat your way through Rome, book a tour with culinary expert Katie Parla, who has written several cookbooks and was featured on CNN's Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. She and her team of qualified guides take you through local food markets and eateries to nibble on everything from fresh buffalo mozzarella and hand-cut prosciutto to gourmet pizza slices. It's a great way to dive into Italy's culinary culture

Sketching Rome Tour

See Rome in a different light through drawing. Artist Kelly Medford runs Sketching Rome Tours, which leads groups through the historic center and offers time to sketch the city's stunning architecture. Guests are provided with handmade sketchbooks, a travel watercolor kit, and all the other supplies needed to draw their own memories of the city.

Understanding Rome Tour

Architectural historian Agnes Crawford has been sharing her love of Rome's rich history for nearly two decades. Through Understanding Rome, she leads private tours in and out of the city, covering everything from well-worn sites like the Colosseum and Sistine Chapel to lesser-visited gems like Ostia Antica and Tivoli.

Modern Rome to Visit

Chiostro del Bramante

Nothing mixes classic and contemporary Rome like the Chiostro del Bramante. This Renaissance-era building now hosts exhibitions that often mix historically significant work with contemporary art. The coffee shop and bistro also make a nice stop at any time of day, particularly as it's immersed in a colorful site-specific work by Fallen Fruit.

MAXXI

MAXXI, or the National Museum of 21st Century Art, is housed in a Zaha Hadid-designed building in the northern part of the city. Enjoy the museum's ever-changing arrangement of its permanent art, architecture, and photography collections, as well as temporary exhibitions. MAXXI is also known for its rich calendar of events, which is filled with talks, book presentations, tours, workshops, and concerts.

Gagosian Gallery

Gagosian Gallery, one of the most respected names in the modern and contemporary art world, expanded to Rome in 2007. In doing so, the gallery has brought world-class contemporary art to the city, with exhibitions of Cy Twombly, Damien Hirst, Richard Avedon, and Yayoi Kusama. If you are a contemporary art lover, it's well worth checking out what's on view during your stay.

Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna

Rome's National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art (GNAM) has a rich collection of 19th- and 20th-century art, with over 1,100 paintings and sculptures on display. The collection is particularly strong in Italian art, featuring work by Giorgio di Chirico, Amedeo Modigliani, and Giacomo Balla, among others. International artists in the collection include Braque, Cézanne, Degas, Monet, Jackson Pollock, and Van Gogh.

Where to Eat and Drink in Rome

Osteria da Fortunata

Known for their fresh pasta, Osteria da Fortunata has several locations across Rome, Milan, Bologna, and Miami. However, everything started in Rome, and this shines through with delicious classics like cacio e pepe and amatriciana.

Armando al Pantheon

In general, restaurants in close proximity to major museums and monuments are tourist traps that overcharge for mediocre food. However, Armando al Pantheon proves that is not always the case. It has been run by the Gargioli family since 1961, serving up Roman classics in the shadow of the Pantheon. The small restaurant fills up with locals and tourists alike, making reservations essential.

Emma Pizzeria

Located close to Campo de Fiori, Emma Pizzeria uses top-notch ingredients to create exceptional pizza. They also provide a full menu with dishes appropriate for vegetarians and vegans, making this a place that can satisfy anyone and everyone.

Pizzarium

Long before he became a celebrity chef in Italy, Gabriele Bonci was breaking boundaries. When he opened Pizzarium in 2003, he pushed the limits of pizza al taglio (pizza by the slice) by using unusual ingredients and flavor pairings. Pizzarium, located close to the Vatican, is still thriving today, but as Bonci's fame has grown, so has the restaurant's popularity. Be prepared to wait and enjoy your pizza al taglio as Romans do, standing up.

Il Goccetto

Located on the historic Via dei Banchi Vecchi, Il Goccetto is an institution for wine lovers. Since 1983, the wine shop has been pouring fine wines and light nibbles to Romans and tourists alike. Easily recognizable for the red and white “Vino Olio” sign that hangs outside, wine lovers will appreciate their vast library of Italian and international wines.

Jerry Thomas Project

If you're in need of a good cocktail, check out Rome's first speakeasy, The Jerry Thomas Project. Opened in 2010, it helped spark the country's craft cocktail movement and is routinely named as one of the 50 Best Bars in the world. Note: you'll need to be a member to gain access (but you can easily become one for a small fee once inside), and due to its small nature, reservations are recommended.

