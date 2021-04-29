Home / Design / Creative Products

28 Quirky Gifts Inspired by Surrealist Salvador Dalí

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on April 28, 2021
Salvador Dali Gifts

Everything about Salvador Dalí screams “unique.” An avant-garde artist and undisputed leader of the Surrealist movement, Dalí is renowned for his unusual art inspired by the subconscious and reminiscent of dreams. In order to channel this one-of-a-kind approach to aesthetics, we’ve compiled a collection of stylish gifts with a surreal twist.

In this selection of quirky products, you’ll discover goodies inspired by different aspects of Dalí's life. A few of these gifts are designed to look like the artist himself, from tiny dolls to “toe”-tally creative socks. Some are modeled after his paintings, including the “melting” clock from The Persistence of Memory and earrings that look like The Eye of Time. And others simply capture his quirky side, as evident in a mustache mug and a stuffed anteater—inspired, if you can believe it, by the artist’s own unusual pet!   

Capture your quirky side with these Dalí-inspired gifts.

Want to channel your avant-garde alter ego? Check out these Salvador Dalí gift ideas.

 

Dalí Action Figure

 

Melting Clock Puzzle

Salvador Dali Puzzle

Eurographics | $17.95

 

Persistence of Memory Vinyl Sticker

 

Melting Clock

Salvador Dali Melting Clock

Enapy Store | $27.99

 

The Eye of Time Earrings

 

Anteater Toy

Anteater Plush Toy

Wild Republic | $14.99

 

Surreal Socks

Salvador Dali Gift Ideas Dali Clock Melting Clock Surrealism Gifts

Chatty Feet | $12.50

 

Artists and Their Cats Book

 

The Elephants Necklace

 

Salvador Dalí Socks

Salvador Dali Socks

ManyMornings | $11.99

 

Melting Wrist Watch

Melting Wrist Watch

Wrap4u | $149.99+

 

Travel Mug

Salvador Dalí Travel Mug

Enuolin | $26.10

 

Cookie Cutter

Dali Cookie Cutter

Bake and Cut | $9.50

 

Dalí Kokeshi Doll

Salvador Dali Gift Ideas Dali Clock Melting Clock Surrealism Gifts

Sketch.Inc | $39.95

 

Meditative Rose-Inspired Pin

 

Minifig Keychain

Salvador Dalí Minifig Keychain

SweeneyBricks | $17.32+

 

Printable Salvador Dalí Tarot Deck

 

Dalí Cookbook

 

Salvador Dalí Enamel Pin

 

Lobster Telephone Case

Salvador Dali Gift Ideas Dali Clock Melting Clock Surrealism Gifts

rob art | $32.39

 

Melting Clock Sticker

 

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland 

Salvador Dali Gift Ideas Dali Clock Melting Clock Surrealism Gifts

Lewis Carroll | $19.14

 

Salvador Catli Enamel Pin

Salvador Dali Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Articulated Paper Doll

 

Salvador Dalí Portrait Sticker

 

The Elephants Tote Bag

Salvador Dali Tote Bag

Art-O-Rama Shop | $22.49+

 

Melting Clock Necklace

Melting Watch Necklace

BeepStudio | $62.74

 

Coffee Mug

Salvador Dali Coffee Mug

Paula Marques | $15.29

 

