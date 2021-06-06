Tattoo Artist Helps People Regain Confidence by Covering Their Scars with Art

All bodies are beautiful, but people living with visible scars often struggle to feel confident. In a bid to help women who have burns, scars, and other blemishes on their skin, a Vietnamese tattoo artist known as Ngoc Like Tattoo conceals unwanted marks with body art. The talented artist’s cover-up tattoos not only look beautiful, but they help her clients regain confidence.

Ngoc recently told Vietnamese reporters, “Every woman is beautiful, I don’t want any woman to struggle with her scars.” She inks the likes of colorful floral designs and animal-inspired motifs over large marks caused by cesarean sections, wounds, or operations. Each design is chosen to perfectly fit and blend into her clients' skin so that you can’t tell there are scars underneath.

Ngoc’s work is particularly noteworthy since tattoos have long been frowned upon in Vietnam. “It is my hope that our stories can give people a new perspective about the art of tattooing, about it's not only superficial but also spiritual healing power,” Ngoc writes on Facebook. “I am extremely delighted that I am able to help reduce the stigma of tattooing in Vietnam as well as inspiring so many people struggling with their scars to step up, take charge, close their wounds with a meaningful piece of art and live the happy and fulfilling life that we all deserve to have.”

Scroll down to see some of Ngoc’s scar cover-up tattoos and find more of her work on Facebook.

Vietnamese artist Ngoc is known for covering women's scars, burns, and other blemishes with tattoos.

Her cover-up tattoos not only look beautiful, but they help her clients regain confidence.

Ngoc Like Tattoo: Facebook

h/t: [Design You Trust]

All images via Ngoc Like Tattoo.

