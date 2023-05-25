Sea Turtle Given the Very First 3D-Printed Shell Brace Is Still Thriving Years Later

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Birch Aquarium at Scripps (@birchaquarium)

Thanks to an innovative solution, a marine creature is getting to live life to the fullest. In 2014, a loggerhead sea turtle was rescued and moved into San Diego's Birch Aquarium after it was found near a power plant in New Jersey. When she arrived at her new home, her health status was concerning. At 74.5 pounds, the creature was severely underweight. On top of that, she had a hole in her shell that was causing further damage. Determined to save her, the team at the aquarium not only nursed the turtle back to health, but also came up with a design that became a world’s first in sea creature care.

By 2017, the turtle had fortunately gained back 130 pounds; however, the growth was worsening the effects of the gap. To make matters worse, she also had an abnormal curve in her spine and paralysis of her back flippers, likely due to trauma she experienced before she was rescued. Looking for a way to fix this, the Birch Aquarium joined forces with the Digital Media Lab at UC San Diego Library. Together, they created a first-of-its-kind 3D-printed brace for her shell.

“We teamed up with the Digital Media Lab at Geisel Library to create a brace that will prevent the shell from curving further downward and will promote more normal growth. It’s our goal to prevent further complications and keep her as healthy and happy as possible,” said Jenn Nero Moffatt, senior director of animal care of the aquarium, back in 2017.

“We were able to mirror the good half of the turtle shell over the big gap in there, and come up with a perfect form-fitting piece that just snaps right in there” Scott McAvoy, a manager at the Digital Media Lab, told KPBS. For the brace to fit perfectly, the team performed a blue light 3D scan of the turtle's shell. While the brace is a piece of plastic worth $4, its clever design and use of epoxy makes for a seamless addition to the turtle's shell that would prevent further complications.

Now, six years later, the creature and its carers continue to reap the benefits of this invention. The turtle is about the size of a boogie board, or about 3 feet long and more than 2.5 feet wide, and weighs 210 pounds. To make sure everything works and she is in good shape, the turtle recently had her annual checkup. “We scrubbed her shell, got some new measurements and even collected a blood sample!” the aquarium team shared on Instagram. “This information helps us to better understand our sea turtle and continue to provide her with the best possible care.” To perform this checkup, her carers employ a specialized basket, which is lowered into her enclosure and then raised with a special hoist and trolley. “After a clean bill of health, she's moved back home,” the team added.

Besides keeping track of the sea turtle’s growth and health, these checkups also make sure she's ready to take her place as one of the aquarium's biggest stars. Considered very charismatic and great ambassador animals, sea turtles are crucial for conservation and advocacy. “Many families are gearing up for a summer of exploration as warmer weather finally makes its way to San Diego,” Harry Helling, executive director at Birch Aquarium, told FOX5. “By bringing back interactive feedings and introducing new offerings, the aquarium hopes to advance its mission of connecting understanding to protecting our ocean planet with new, fun, and engaging activities for our guests to enjoy.”

To stay up to date with the Birch Aquarium's activities and learn more their loggerhead turtle, you can visit the aquarium's website and follow them on Instagram.

