Home / Funny

Senior Lady and Grocery Store Employee Have a Fake Stand-Off Every Time They See Each Other

By Margherita Cole on August 3, 2022

Two people have found a way to make their daily routine more fun and exciting. A series of clips show an older lady and a grocery store employee enjoying a fake stand-off every time they run into each other at the market.

In the short video, we see the gray-haired woman sneaking up on the man in the produce aisle and pulling out a small handheld water gun when he has his back turned, hoping to sneak up on him. Then, he surprises her by pulling out two bananas from his pockets and pointing them in her direction. They both appear delighted by the exchange, which appears to be a running game between the two of them.

In another instance of their endearing friendship, the grocery store employee pulls out a larger water gun than the woman, one he had stashed under a jacket, one-upping his opponent in this round. Then, when the older lady comes back with a large water gun herself, the man reveals a fake explosive vest filled with what appears to be breadsticks, ultimately earning them a draw. It’s wonderful to see how their imaginations keep evolving in the ongoing game between them.

A senior lady and grocery store employee have a fake stand-off every time they see each other.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Photoshop Battle Results in Hilarious Images of Old Lady Feeding a Squirrel with a Puppet

Young Man Invites 89-Year-Old Neighbor To Live With Him So She Is Not Alone in Her Last Days

105-Year-Old Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins Set a Track and Field Record in the 100-Meter Dash

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5-Year-Old Dressed as Chucky the Doll Terrifies Adults in an Alabama Neighborhood
Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming
Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Take on the TikTok Tortilla Challenge
Cowboy Tries Period Pain Simulator and Can Barely Handle How Bad It Hurts
Mysterious Woman Wins Almost Every Single Award at District Fair
Tiny Turtle Zooms Around His House on a Speedy Set of Hot Wheels

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vintage Burger King Is Discovered Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Delaware Mall
Here’s How People Laugh Online in Different Languages
Artist Creates Perfect Pairing of Two Iconic Memes as One Funny Painting
Japanese Museum Unleashes “Dinosaurs” in Celebration of New Tyrannosaurus Rex Exhibit
Funny Dog Brings His Mom Presents While She’s in the Shower
Software Engineer Marks the “Death” of the Internet Explorer Browser With a Funny Headstone

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]