Empowering Illustrations Celebrate the Beauty of Blackness in Full Bloom

Shae, the Atlanta-based illustrator behind She Is This, is a Black female artist who seeks to empower women of color through her lively digital illustrations. Celebrating the beauty of skin in every shade of brown and hair in every color and texture, her art features Black girls and women wearing a variety of hairstyles and fashions that express who they are. Their eyes are usually closed as if at peace, shutting out all the negativity the world can throw their way.

In one series, colorful flowers bloom and burst onto the page in lush and beautiful compositions. The stylized florals envelop each subject, sometimes emerging from the most unlikely places. A symbol of growth and beauty, the flowers are an outer reflection of the inner landscape that can flourish within us as we embrace who we are and face the world unapologetically.

“I started She Is This as a way to inspire women of color and beyond—young and old—to not just embrace their skin, but celebrate it and everything it comes with,” Shae explains. “I hope you can see yourself in one of my illustrations and know that every bit of that shade of brown you're wearing is perfection.”

For more information about She Is This or to purchase one of Shae’s lovely art prints for yourself, visit the artist’s website.

The vibrant digital illustrations of She Is This celebrate the beauty of Black women, and these art prints are in full bloom!

The goal of the Black female artist is to empower women of color, encouraging them to embrace and celebrate their skin.

She Is This: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by She Is This.

Related Articles:

Hawaiian Artist Shares a Piece of Paradise With Her Vibrant Illustrations

Travel-Loving Artist Creates Dreamy Illustrations That Will Inspire Wanderlust in You

Vibrant Illustrations Painted With Patterns Celebrate the Beauty of Female Friendships

Artist Forages Her Home to Arrange Beautiful Botanicals Into Ethereal Illustrations