Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Dreamy Pastel Portraits

By Margherita Cole on January 11, 2023
Pastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim Sim

Opening an artist's sketchbook reveals a lot about their aesthetics and personal vision. For France-based artist Sim Sim, her small hard-cover sketchbooks contain romantic portraits of figures in urban settings. Using pastel and sometimes charcoal, she softly blends colors and different shades to achieve a tender depiction of people living in a moment in time.

Each of these velvety illustrations encompasses an entire page of the sketchbook. In this way, Sim Sim creates an immersive window for the viewer to imagine themselves in the same environment. While the portraits of the individuals are placed in focus and rendered in a slightly more realistic manner, the backgrounds are conveyed through hazy lights and distorted shapes, similar to how these images would appear in a photograph.

Whether Sim Sim uses charcoal or pastel, her approach is similar, blending the chalky sticks on the page until she achieves the desired level of light and shadow. While many find the properties of these mediums challenging for their lack of precision, Sim Sim embraces this aspect by letting their depth enhance the mysterious ambiance of her compositions.

You can purchase original art via Sim Sim's online store, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram and Twitter.

France-based artist Sim Sim fills her sketchbooks with dreamy pastel and charcoal drawings.

Pastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim SimPastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim SimPastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim Sim

These softly blended pieces depict figures in urban settings.

Pastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim SimPastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim SimPastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim SimPastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim Sim

Sim Sim captures the atmosphere of a moment in time by combining detailed faces with faded backdrops.

Pastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim SimPastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim SimPastel and Charcoal Illustrations by Sim Sim

Watch how she carefully creates her cinematic sketchbook drawings:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sim Sim (@sssimsim)

And flipping through her completed sketchbooks is like looking at a handheld art exhibit.

Sim Sim: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sim Sim.

Related Articles:

Exquisite Pastel Portraits Capture the Colorful Beauty of Different Birds

Artist Only Draws the Light Cast on Women in These Stunning Charcoal and Pastel Portraits

Elegant Oil Paintings Capture the Ethereal Beauty of Massive Pastel Flowers

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Poignant Illustrations Imagine Princess Diana and the Royal Family if She Was Alive Today
Studio Ghibli Director Hayao Miyazaki Draws Illustration for the Year of the Rabbit
Artist Recreates His Own Work With an AI Art Generator
Exquisitely Illustrated Fungi Captured on the Pages of 19th-Century Vintage Book
Gorgeous Coffee Table Book Celebrates Over 500 Years of Science Illustration
Artist Transforms Fluffy Clouds Into Playful Cartoon Characters Every Day

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Impossibly Fluffy Cat Drawings Are Made of Countless Tiny Pen Marks
Learn How To Illustrate When You Enroll in These Expert-Led Online Classes
Illustrator Reveals Disney Princesses With Realistic Body Types
Photography Lover Spends Four Years Illustrating 1,000 35mm Film Boxes
14 Illustrated Mental Health Facts That Educate While Breaking the Stigmas Surrounding It
Hand Lettering Artist Illustrates Empowering Phrases And Will Show You How

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]