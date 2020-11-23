15+ Easy-Going Gift Ideas for Anyone That Loves Sloths

With their laid-back attitude and seemingly permanent smile, sloths make it really hard not to love them. Though the sluggish mammal is native to Central and South America, the tree-dwelling species has won the hearts of many around the world. Other than their adorable looks, sloths are lovable because of how relatable they are to certain types of people. They sleep about 10 hours a day, are incredibly clumsy, and prefer to be alone most of the time. If you have a comfort-seeking introvert in your life that feels a certain affinity with sleepy sloths, we’ve put together some gift ideas that are sure to make them smile.
If your giftee loves having a lazy day inside, we’ve included plenty of ideas to keep them entertained from the comfort of their home. There’s a sloth-themed coloring book for adults, a DIY crochet sloth doll kit, and even a sloth sleep mask for when the inevitable nap time comes along. We’ve also included some sloth-themed wearable accessories, so your loved one can show off their easy-going persona everywhere they go.
Scroll down for some adorable gift ideas for the sloth lovers in your life.
Sloth Book Mark
Adjustable Three-Piece Sloth Ring
DIY Crochet Kit
Sloth Plush Toy
Sloth Planter Pot
Plant Hanging Animals
Sloth Necklace
Sloth Coloring Book for Adults
Sloth Sleep Mask
Sloth Art Print
Crossbody Cell Phone Purse
Sloth Socks
Wine Glass
Sloth Phone Cover
Wine Bottle Labels
Sloth Drink Markers
