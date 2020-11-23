Home / Gift Guide

15+ Easy-Going Gift Ideas for Anyone That Loves Sloths

By Emma Taggart on November 23, 2020
Sloth Gifts

With their laid-back attitude and seemingly permanent smile, sloths make it really hard not to love them. Though the sluggish mammal is native to Central and South America, the tree-dwelling species has won the hearts of many around the world. Other than their adorable looks, sloths are lovable because of how relatable they are to certain types of people. They sleep about 10 hours a day, are incredibly clumsy, and prefer to be alone most of the time. If you have a comfort-seeking introvert in your life that feels a certain affinity with sleepy sloths, we’ve put together some gift ideas that are sure to make them smile.

If your giftee loves having a lazy day inside, we’ve included plenty of ideas to keep them entertained from the comfort of their home. There’s a sloth-themed coloring book for adults, a DIY crochet sloth doll kit, and even a sloth sleep mask for when the inevitable nap time comes along. We’ve also included some sloth-themed wearable accessories, so your loved one can show off their easy-going persona everywhere they go.

Scroll down for some adorable gift ideas for the sloth lovers in your life.

Know someone that likes sloths? Check out these cute gift ideas.

 

Sloth Book Mark

 

Adjustable Three-Piece Sloth Ring

 

DIY Crochet Kit

 

Sloth Plush Toy

 

Sloth Planter Pot

 

Plant Hanging Animals

 

Sloth Necklace

Sloth Necklace

LOLOandRI $21.81

 

Sloth Coloring Book for Adults

 

Sloth Sleep Mask

 

Sloth Art Print

 

Crossbody Cell Phone Purse

Sloth Bag

CHALA $32.50

 

Sloth Socks

 

Wine Glass

Sloth Wine Glass

Funny Mugs $10.95

 

Sloth Phone Cover

 

Wine Bottle Labels

 

Sloth Drink Markers

