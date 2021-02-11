Home / Video

This Incredible Video of Snowflakes Melting in Reverse Is Mesmerizing

By Arnesia Young on February 11, 2021
Snowflake Melting In Reverse

Photo: Stock Photos from Mariia Tagirova/Shutterstock

It can be very difficult to capture the intricacies of snowflakes in a photograph. With each crystalline formation falling in its own unique arrangement of tiny ice droplets, the next biggest challenge is to snap the shot before the delicate frosty details melt before your eyes. However, it might just be in the melting where things get interesting.

A YouTube channel called Another Perspective captured incredibly detailed macro footage of snowflakes melting. But rather than displaying the minute ice crystals as they slowly liquefy, they instead played the footage in reverse. The result is surprisingly magical, and it appears as if the snowflakes are growing from tiny water droplet seeds in an accelerated time-lapse video.

Scroll down to see the mesmerizing footage. And for more of Another Perspective’s incredible macro photography, video footage, and tutorials, you can find them on YouTube.

Watch this mesmerizing video of snowflakes melting in reverse!

Another Perspective: YouTube | Instagram| Facebook
h/t: [The Awesomer]

Related Articles:

Photographer Crafts Special Camera To Capture Delicate Snowflakes in the Highest Resolution Ever [Interview]

Enchanting Macro Photos Take Us Inside the Magical World of Tiny Insects

Winter Magic in Real Life: Beautiful Photos of Snow-Covered Forests

Macro Photos of Water Droplets Reveal the Overlooked Beauty of Nature

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable Video Captures Giant Pandas Sliding and Frolicking in the Snow
Uplifting Ad Tells Heartfelt Story of a Dad Loving His Son for Exactly Who He Is
Photographer Crafts Special Camera To Capture Delicate Snowflakes in the Highest Resolution Ever [Interview]
Funny Animation Celebrates Comic Book Legend Stan Lee’s Love of Cursing
Incredible Video Reveals the Inner Workings of Rockets When They Launch
How Are Votes Counted in the United States?

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Hi-Tech Bird Feeder Lets Clever Magpies Exchange Bottle Caps for Food
Marvel at Life Under the Microscope With the Winners of the Nikon Small World Photo Contest
Animators Create Dancing Pigeon Strutting Along the Street in Fun Music Video
Mesmerizing Timelapse Captures Huge Cloudburst “Tsunami” Moving Across Austrian Lake
Colorized Snowball Fight From 1896 Shows People Have Enjoyed Being Silly for Centuries
Enchanting Macro Photos Take Us Inside the Magical World of Tiny Insects

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.