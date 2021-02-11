This Incredible Video of Snowflakes Melting in Reverse Is Mesmerizing

It can be very difficult to capture the intricacies of snowflakes in a photograph. With each crystalline formation falling in its own unique arrangement of tiny ice droplets, the next biggest challenge is to snap the shot before the delicate frosty details melt before your eyes. However, it might just be in the melting where things get interesting.

A YouTube channel called Another Perspective captured incredibly detailed macro footage of snowflakes melting. But rather than displaying the minute ice crystals as they slowly liquefy, they instead played the footage in reverse. The result is surprisingly magical, and it appears as if the snowflakes are growing from tiny water droplet seeds in an accelerated time-lapse video.

Scroll down to see the mesmerizing footage. And for more of Another Perspective’s incredible macro photography, video footage, and tutorials, you can find them on YouTube.

Watch this mesmerizing video of snowflakes melting in reverse!

Another Perspective: YouTube | Instagram| Facebook

h/t: [The Awesomer]

