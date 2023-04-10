Spring Celebration Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

For many folks, spring is a time when they celebrate religious holidays. From Ramadan to Passover to Easter (which all overlap for a bit this year), there is time spent with family and community—and that’s something to celebrate! My Modern Met Store is having a Spring Celebration Sale that extends to all of our creative products. From April 10 to April 16 at 11:59 PM PDT, use the code CELEBRATEINSPRING to save 15% on your entire order. This includes the items already on sale.

With so many products to choose from, where do you being to shop? Our suggestion is to start with spring-inspired items. April showers bring May flowers, and you can celebrate this fact with a variety of artsy temporary tattoos from Tattly. The Perennial Set features eight scented tattoos inspired by different species of flowers. They will be a beautiful addition to your skin.

Alternatively, you can enjoy the return of our feathered friends with a Blue Jay Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press. It has everything you need to make a small plush bird doll, and it includes a screen-printed pattern and a range of embroidery floss. (Due to the stitches that this project requires, it’s recommended for folks with a basic knowledge of embroidery.)

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. When you’re ready to check out, use CELEBRATEINSPRING to save 15% on your entire order until April 16.

