Spring Celebration Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on April 10, 2023
Spring Celebration Sale at My Modern Met Store

For many folks, spring is a time when they celebrate religious holidays. From Ramadan to Passover to Easter (which all overlap for a bit this year), there is time spent with family and community—and that’s something to celebrate! My Modern Met Store is having a Spring Celebration Sale that extends to all of our creative products. From April 10 to April 16 at 11:59 PM PDT, use the code CELEBRATEINSPRING to save 15% on your entire order. This includes the items already on sale.

With so many products to choose from, where do you being to shop? Our suggestion is to start with spring-inspired items. April showers bring May flowers, and you can celebrate this fact with a variety of artsy temporary tattoos from Tattly. The Perennial Set features eight scented tattoos inspired by different species of flowers. They will be a beautiful addition to your skin.

Alternatively, you can enjoy the return of our feathered friends with a Blue Jay Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press. It has everything you need to make a small plush bird doll, and it includes a screen-printed pattern and a range of embroidery floss. (Due to the stitches that this project requires, it’s recommended for folks with a basic knowledge of embroidery.)

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. When you’re ready to check out, use CELEBRATEINSPRING to save 15% on your entire order until April 16.

My Modern Met Store is celebrating spring holidays. Use the code CELEBRATEINSPRING to save 15%  on everything in our store from April 10 to April 16 at 11:59 PM PDT.

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Lyfe | $299

 

PyroPet Einar Unicorn Candle

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

 

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

 

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

Gifts for Plant Lovers

Tattly | $18

 

Blue Jay Embroidery Kit

 

Childhood Recycled Tote Bag

Reusable Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $17.50

 

Stackable Solar System Cuff

 

Moon Chalk

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile

Wooden Stacking Game

Comma | $39.95

 

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

Gifts for Coworkers

Kikkerland | $12.50

 

642 Things to Draw Book

 

This Book Is a Planetarium Book

 

Supergal Bookend

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
