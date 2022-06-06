16 Beautiful Wind Chimes To Fill Your Garden With Music This Summer

Wind chimes have been around for thousands of years. In China, Japan, and India, wind bells attached to temples drove away evil spirits or brought good luck. The ancient Romans hung protective (often erotically themed) bronze tintinnabulum in their gardens. Today, wind chimes are used around the world for many reasons. Some are still protective in function, while others serve as memorials to the dearly departed. The chimes can be made of wood, metal, ceramic, glass, or other materials. The possibilities for shapes and colors are near infinite.

Nowadays, wind chimes are often hung on a balcony, porch, or a wire stand in the garden. The soothing tones of the chimes in the breeze are known to calm anyone who hears them. And while wind chimes are commonly found outdoors, no one says you can’t use them as sun catchers and hanging decorations indoors. If you place a stained-glass model in front of a sunny window, you can watch colorful lights dance around the room. Ceramic, modern chimes also fit any chic decorative scheme. For an interesting effect, several wind chimes can be grouped together.

Want to add wind chimes to your home decor? Scroll down to check out some of the prettiest, most unique wind chimes, all available on Etsy. You can even purchase kits to craft your own.

Decorative wind chimes bring delightful, soothing music to any porch, garden, or backyard.

Repurposed Rainbow Bottles

Planetary Spinner

Tree of Life Wind Chimes

Spiral Glass Wind Chime

Ceramic and Organic

A Bike Mechanic's Dream

Rainbow Colored Glass Leaves

Ring Solar Wind Chimes

Classic and Simple Bamboo

Cheerful Sunflowers

Sea Glass and Driftwood

Repurposed Silverware Fun

Modern Cast Iron

Modern Ceramic Geometry

If you want to make your own wind chimes, there are also kits available.

DIY Glass Wind Chimes for Adults

DIY Wood Wind Chimes for Kids

