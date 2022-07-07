15+ Artsy Prints Offering a Unique Way to Honor Your Favorite Cities Across the U.S.

From New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to St. Louis, American cities have a lot to offer both tourists and locals. Dramatic skylines include landmarks such as the Empire State Building and the U.S. Capitol building. Unique familiar sights might be less dramatic but equally evocative. A local donut shop, a mid-century gas station, or a thriving public market can symbolize a city.

Etsy, a hub of local artists, has a myriad of options for every city and aesthetic taste. Read on to find a print or sketch to commemorate your favorite city.

Buy an art print to honor your hometown, your dream city, or anywhere in between.

New York City, New York

New Yorkers love their coffee. Pick up this cute print with cups from some of the metropolis' iconic cafes. If you'd prefer to honor other aspects of the city, consider this artistic rendition of the orange subway seats, a minimalist tribute to Lincoln Center, or a dreamy sketch of Central Park in the fall.

Seattle, Washington

The Elephant Super Car Wash, as rendered by Seattle-based artist Eleanor Doughty, was once a familiar sight on the corner of Denny and 7th Ave downtown. Her work is a whimsical view of the rainy city in the Pacific Northwest. You can also fully embrace the rich colors of the region with this minimalist poster.

Washington, D.C.

Our nation's capital is a vibrant and beautiful city that is worth exploring far beyond the National Mall. The stunning, colorful rowhouses are a sight to behold. Hang a locally famous institution on your wall with a print like this one of Capital Hill Books in South East.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Strolling New Orlean's French Quarter, the balconies might only be second to the beignets. From the city's unique above-ground tombs to a rich jazz legacy, the historic city has something for everyone.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta is a bustling, diverse southern metropolis. From the tree-filled Beltline to the tall skyline, ATL is worth a visit and an art print. Get to know the neighborhoods before you visit with this piece.

Miami, Florida

Miami might be a colorful city, but nothing says Miami-cool like a vintage-style, black and white “movie” poster. Be a beach bum, or frolic with Tito the Cafecito, a mini unofficial mascot.

Denver, Colorado

When you're mile-high in Denver, mountains and nature surround you. This amazing woodcut print of a tree ring (cut from a tree that naturally fell near Denver) will enchant any nature lover. Denver's Big Blue Bear statue and a Colorado bucket list to hang on your wall are also bound to be hits.

San Francisco, California

These red lanterns strung across the streets of Chinatown will bring you straight to San Francisco. If you left your heart in this coastal city, you will love this print of the classic row house architecture and this misty painting of Coit Tower at night.

Portland, Maine

True foodies and brewery connoisseurs love Portland. The city combines historic architecture, coastal views, and easy access to vast nature.

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit has long been a city of industry. Embrace this past with an industrial-chic metal Great Lakes wall hanging. A vintage-inspired travel poster featuring a classic car is also deeply symbolic.

Boston, Massachusetts

Artist Laurel Greenfield paints food portraits of this New England city which will practically have you tasting lobster. Let her work transport you to a baseball game at Fenway, or honor the Yankee favorite, Dunkin'. If you'd rather park your car in Harvard Yard (technically in Cambridge), you'll have to take the T.

Los Angeles, California

The city of movies is perfectly honored with a cinematic poster. Pick a pulp fiction style or Mid-Century model. You can also think outside the box with this classic pennant.

Chicago, Illinois

The windy city has a lot to offer. If you prefer a traditional tribute to the metropolis's diverse, beautiful houses, there's a classic print for you. For a unique 3D vibe, try a topographical piece carved in woods. Honor the set of the iconic adventures of Ferris Bueller and the city's magnificent art museums with this charming print of the character Cameron viewing Pointillism.

St. Louis, Missouri

Known for its dramatic 530-foot-tall Gateway Arch, the skyline of St. Louis looks amazing carved into wood panels or sketched in ink. Remembering all your favorite neighborhoods of this famous city is easy with this typography poster.

Las Vegas, Nevada

What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but you can certainly bring the essence of Sin City home with you thanks to this neon sign print. Vintage-style photos and cute sketches will also keep the fun of Vegas going all year round.

