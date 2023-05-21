Watch an Athletic Kitty Jump Through Obstacles With Increasing Difficulty

If you've ever been around a cat, you know they can be quite athletic. Felines are often incredible jumpers who have a knack for getting through very narrow species. These qualities, in fact, have inspired many to say that “cats are liquid.” As if to further prove this, a TikTok account produces videos featuring narrow holes of many shapes and sizes and challenges one clever feline to go through them. The results are very interesting, of course, but also terribly funny.

The Sydney Chat TikTok account stars one orange tabby. Lately, its humans have presented Sydney with unique obstacles to see the size of holes that the cat can go through. To make it easy for us to follow along, the size of each space–which can be round, rectangular, or square-shaped—is clearly marked. The trick relies on blocking each one once the cat has gone through it, which usually ends with a bewildered Sydney having to face a very narrow way out, typically five or six centimeters (two to about two and a half inches) wide.

The obstacles set by Sydney's owners often feature a bit of a test. While they usually add a 20 or 25 centimeters (eight or 10 inches) hole for the cat to cross, it's usually at a higher level. This leads Sydney to wonder, “Is it better to jump, or should I try to cross the tiny window at ground level?” The true hilarious moments take place when, once all the wider holes have been covered, Sydney opts for jumping over the entire obstacle. This leads its human to add yet another piece of cardboard atop the barrier to make it taller and prevent the cat from escaping that way.

Other funny occurrences are when, down to very narrow options, the cat makes up its own exits. In one video, Sydney tries to make its way by poking its head under a corner of the cardboard obstacle. In another, Sydney strikes to sneak in through the different levels of cardboard, causing the whole barrier to collapse. Sometimes, it just underestimates its own size and breaks the paper railing with its butt on the way out.

It is not immediately clear how Sydney is drawn to go across the obstacles that many times, but we truly appreciate the efforts to show proof that cats are indeed liquid. If you want to keep up with Sydney, whether for science or for laughs (or both), you can follow Sydney Chat on TikTok.

Sydney Chat: TikTok

