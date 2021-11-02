15 Gifts for Tattoo Artists to Let Them Know You’re Inking of Them

While some artists create their designs on canvas or paper, others embellish people's skin with amazing body art. If you're shopping for a tattoo artist, then you may be wondering what to get them. Well, we've put together a selection of unique gifts that are sure to surprise and charm them.

Among our list are practical gifts that will help them create, like a pair of wireless headphones and a hardcover sketchbook. There's also an array of whimsical, tattoo-inspired products that celebrate the artistry and history of tattoo art, including a book of 200 years of vintage tattoos, a cute mug, and tarot cards.

Scroll down to discover more gifts for tattoo artists.

Surprise a tattoo artist with one of these unique gifts!

Practical Gifts to Help Them Create:

Moleskine Sketchbook (for them to fill with their designs)

Multi-Liner Pens (to ink their practice designs)

LED Lightbox (for drawing)

Wireless Headphones (to tune out the noise while sketching)

Plexiglass Ink Cap Holder

Fun Gifts Inspired by Tattoo Art:

Whimsical Mug

Book of Vintage Tattoo Art

Tattoo Gun Keychain

Tattoo Knowledge Poster

Reusable Water Bottle

Vintage LED Sign

Tattoo Tarot Cards

Vintage Tattoo Flash Sheet Poster

Hearts iPhone Case

Original Tattoo Machine Patent Prints (Set of 4)

