15 Gifts for Tattoo Artists to Let Them Know You’re Inking of Them

By Margherita Cole on November 2, 2021
Gifts for Tattoo Artists

While some artists create their designs on canvas or paper, others embellish people's skin with amazing body art. If you're shopping for a tattoo artist, then you may be wondering what to get them. Well, we've put together a selection of unique gifts that are sure to surprise and charm them.

Among our list are practical gifts that will help them create, like a pair of wireless headphones and a hardcover sketchbook. There's also an array of whimsical, tattoo-inspired products that celebrate the artistry and history of tattoo art, including a book of 200 years of vintage tattoos, a cute mug, and tarot cards.

Scroll down to discover more gifts for tattoo artists.

 

Surprise a tattoo artist with one of these unique gifts!

 

Practical Gifts to Help Them Create:

 

Moleskine Sketchbook (for them to fill with their designs)

Moleskine Sketchbook

Moleskine | $21.95

 

Multi-Liner Pens (to ink their practice designs)

Micron Pigma Pens

Sakura | $11.43

 

LED Lightbox (for drawing)

Daylight Light Box

Daylight | $199

 

Wireless Headphones (to tune out the noise while sketching)

Wireless Headphones

Bose | $329.99

 

Plexiglass Ink Cap Holder

 

Fun Gifts Inspired by Tattoo Art:

 

Whimsical Mug

 

Book of Vintage Tattoo Art

 

Tattoo Gun Keychain

 

Tattoo Knowledge Poster

Tattoo Knowledge Poster

SuperOhh | $15.72+

 

Reusable Water Bottle

Three of Swords Reusable Water Bottle

Sewzinski | $36

 

Vintage LED Sign

Tattoo LED Sign

4everlight | $99.99+

 

Tattoo Tarot Cards

 

Vintage Tattoo Flash Sheet Poster

Vintage Tattoo Poster

TheZeisStudio | $29.99

 

Hearts iPhone Case

Hearts iPhone Case

Jessica O. | $35.99

 

Original Tattoo Machine Patent Prints (Set of 4)

Tattoo Machine Patent Prints

Lone Star Art | $11.99

 

