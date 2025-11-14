The Last Living Sibling of the Von Trapp Family Runs a Resort on the Hills of Vermont

When The Sound of Music came out in 1965, audiences were in awe of the sprawling Austrian landscapes in which the story took place. Many years later, American fans of the movie continue to make a pilgrimage to the idillic Salzburg. But the actual Von Trapp family actually wound up leaving Austria. After fleeing the war, they ultimately established themselves in Vermont, a place that somewhat evoked what they left behind. Fast forward several decades, and their home-turned-lodge continues to operate with the help of the very last living Von Trapp sibling, Johannes.

The Von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort was founded in 1950, eight years after Maria Von Trapp—yes, the one who inspired Julie Andrews’ legendary character—saw a rundown farmhouse with a lot of potential in the town of Stowe. Today, it’s a 2,600-acre estate renowned for its year-round beauty. And this year it celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Given the last of the living Von Trapp children is now 86 years old, his daughter Kristina and her husband currently run the resort, while he assists them during the half of the year he lives on the property. After all, it was his vision that turned the lodge into what it is today. He established the first commercial cross-country ski center in 1968 and took over the resort a year later. And when a fire damaged the resort in the early 1980s, he saw a chance to expand the property.

Since the family doesn’t hold the rights to The Sound of Music, the resort is instead devoted to honoring the real Von Trapps, who created the resort from the ground up with the little money they made as performers. Still, fans of the movie are welcome, and the family enjoys hearing their stories. While not exactly the same, it helps explain the obstacles they overcame. “They did a brilliant job and it’s an honor that The Sound of Music is still relevant to people,” Kristina Von Trapp told BBC.

Such a vast space makes it perfect to host a myriad of activities. During the warmer months, guests can take guided tours, hike, ride a mountain bike, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, and experience fly fishing. In the winter, you can go cross-country skiing and snowshoeing across snow-covered trails. Once you’re done, you can indulge in their world-class farm-to-table dining, and sip on an Austrian-style lager after taking a tour of Von Trapp Brewing.

“What they’ve built over the years is amazing,” a Sound of Music super fan Kathleen Ditter said. “I felt like I was in a European Austrian lodge. What a wise visionary Maria von Trapp was.”

To learn more about what this place has to offer and to book a vacation, visit The Von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort’s website.

