Ocean-Inspired Resin Lamps Cast a Tranquil Blue Glow When Illuminated

One of the most exciting aspects of epoxy resin art is its ability to keep objects suspended inside of the transparent material. Artists can freeze flowers and insects in the substance or even their own sculptures. Turkish creative Samil Demirel takes this one step further by designing naturalistic aquatic scenes inside of resin and wood lamps.

Each one of these decorative pieces features miniature figurines made out of basswood. Demirel uses a Dremel tool to carefully render minute details such as fins and scuba gear before painting them with a fine brush. He then places them inside the geometric mold of resin before it is solidified. Additionally, to stabilize the block, the artist combines a variety of high-quality wood—like walnut, olive, and basswood–into the design. This combination of wood and resin adds texture to the lamp so when it is turned on in a dark room, the blue-tinted resin resembles a deep ocean, and the wooden frame mimics a rocky trench.

Among Demirel's portfolio of resin decor is a polar bear standing on a lone iceberg, two koi fish swimming in circles around each other, and a pair of dolphins gliding past a sunken tree. Some of his lamps even take on a more fantasy aesthetic, where he includes Greek columns sprouting from the ocean floor and ancient ships traveling along the top.

You can purchase Demirel's amazing resin lamps via his Etsy shop, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Turkish artist Samil Demirel creates amazing wood and resin lamps.

They feature aquatic-inspired figurines suspended inside of blocks of blue-colored resin.

Watch this video for more insight into Demirel's process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DADAATOLYE (@dadaatolye) on Apr 16, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

Samil Demirel: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Samil Demirel.

Related Articles:

Artist Bottles the Beauty of the Ocean in Completely Unique Wood and Resin Pieces

Wood and Resin Sculptures Capture the Elegant Beauty of Wild and Free Animals

Swirling Resin Wall Hangings and Pendants Capture the Beauty of Crashing Waves