20 Creative Confections to Give to Your Sweetie on Valentine’s Day

One of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day is candy. The box of heart-shaped chocolates has been a staple for decades now, but that’s not the only choice you have when it comes to selecting tasty treats for the sweet person in your life. Confectionary companies are now making creative gourmet candy that’s imaginative as it is delectable.
In preparation for the most romantic day of the year, we’re sharing a selection of candy that will show someone you care. Maggie Louise Confections, for instance, features gift boxes with chocolate shaped like lipsticks, roses, and even avocados. Clad in shiny red and glittering gold, each piece is a work of edible art. But Maggie Louise isn’t the only one using glitter in their creations. Uncommon Goods has edible gold lollipops that are a grown-up twist on the classic candy. Sugarfina takes this adult idea even further by offering gummy bears infused with champagne. Yum!
Scroll down for 20 creative confections you can buy online for Valentine’s Day.
Did you know you can order gourmet candy online for Valentine’s Day? Check out some of our favorite creative confections.
Belgian Hot Chocolate Cocoa Bombs
Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups
Champagne Bears
Chocolate-Covered Oreos
Yogurt-Covered Heart Pretzels
Chocolate Rose Bouquet
Baby Yoda Valentine Cookie
Chocolate Heart and Gummies
Blooming Lollipops
Romantic Cake Delivery
Cupid's Krispy Treats
Paint Splatter Chocolate
Bottle of Wine Chocolate Truffles
Planet Lollipops
B’Day Truffle Box
Valentine's Day Cookie Brownie Tin
Sugar Lips
Sea Salt Caramels
Edible Gold Lollipops
Chocolate Raspberry Cocoa Bomb
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
14 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day
30 Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone
25+ Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life