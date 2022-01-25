Home / Gift Guide

20 Creative Confections to Give to Your Sweetie on Valentine’s Day

By Sara Barnes and Jessica Stewart on January 24, 2022
Gourmet Valentine's Day Candy

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

One of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day is candy. The box of heart-shaped chocolates has been a staple for decades now, but that’s not the only choice you have when it comes to selecting tasty treats for the sweet person in your life. Confectionary companies are now making creative gourmet candy that’s imaginative as it is delectable.

In preparation for the most romantic day of the year, we’re sharing a selection of candy that will show someone you care. Maggie Louise Confections, for instance, features gift boxes with chocolate shaped like lipsticks, roses, and even avocados. Clad in shiny red and glittering gold, each piece is a work of edible art. But Maggie Louise isn’t the only one using glitter in their creations. Uncommon Goods has edible gold lollipops that are a grown-up twist on the classic candy. Sugarfina takes this adult idea even further by offering gummy bears infused with champagne. Yum!

Scroll down for 20 creative confections you can buy online for Valentine’s Day.

Did you know you can order gourmet candy online for Valentine’s Day? Check out some of our favorite creative confections.

 

Belgian Hot Chocolate Cocoa Bombs

Mrs. Fields Belgian Hot Chocolate Cocoa Bombs

Mrs. Fields | $39.99

 

Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups

 

Champagne Bears

Gourmet Candy for Valentine's Day

Sugarfina | $8.95

 

Chocolate-Covered Oreos

 

Yogurt-Covered Heart Pretzels

 

Chocolate Rose Bouquet

 

Baby Yoda Valentine Cookie

 

Chocolate Heart and Gummies

 

Blooming Lollipops

 

Romantic Cake Delivery

 

Cupid's Krispy Treats

 

Paint Splatter Chocolate

 

Bottle of Wine Chocolate Truffles

 

Planet Lollipops

 

B’Day Truffle Box

Gourmet Candy for Valentine's Day

Milkbar | $29

 

Valentine's Day Cookie Brownie Tin

 

Sugar Lips

Gourmet Candy for Valentine's Day

Sugarfina | $7.95+

 

Sea Salt Caramels

 

Edible Gold Lollipops

 

Chocolate Raspberry Cocoa Bomb

Raspberry Chocolate Cocoa Bomb

Favorite Day | $2.99

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

14 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

30 Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone

25+ Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Valentine’s Day Gift Sets Inspired by Your Partner’s Love Language
10 Thank You Notes and Cards to Show Your Appreciation to All the Amazing People in Your Life
15 Quirky Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him
45+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone
30 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life
41 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Romantic Gifts to Show Your Long-Distance Love Your Affection
25 Creative Gifts to Wow the People Who Have Everything
28 Creative 2022 Calendars To Keep You Organized in the New Year
30 Creative Products to Help Ring In the New Year in Style
20 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love
25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.