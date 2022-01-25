20 Creative Confections to Give to Your Sweetie on Valentine’s Day

One of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day is candy. The box of heart-shaped chocolates has been a staple for decades now, but that’s not the only choice you have when it comes to selecting tasty treats for the sweet person in your life. Confectionary companies are now making creative gourmet candy that’s imaginative as it is delectable.

In preparation for the most romantic day of the year, we’re sharing a selection of candy that will show someone you care. Maggie Louise Confections, for instance, features gift boxes with chocolate shaped like lipsticks, roses, and even avocados. Clad in shiny red and glittering gold, each piece is a work of edible art. But Maggie Louise isn’t the only one using glitter in their creations. Uncommon Goods has edible gold lollipops that are a grown-up twist on the classic candy. Sugarfina takes this adult idea even further by offering gummy bears infused with champagne. Yum!

Scroll down for 20 creative confections you can buy online for Valentine’s Day.

Did you know you can order gourmet candy online for Valentine’s Day? Check out some of our favorite creative confections.

Belgian Hot Chocolate Cocoa Bombs

Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups

Champagne Bears

Chocolate-Covered Oreos

Yogurt-Covered Heart Pretzels

Chocolate Rose Bouquet

Baby Yoda Valentine Cookie

Chocolate Heart and Gummies

Blooming Lollipops

Romantic Cake Delivery

Cupid's Krispy Treats

Paint Splatter Chocolate

Bottle of Wine Chocolate Truffles

Planet Lollipops

B’Day Truffle Box

Valentine's Day Cookie Brownie Tin

Sugar Lips

Sea Salt Caramels

Edible Gold Lollipops

Chocolate Raspberry Cocoa Bomb

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

14 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

30 Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone

25+ Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life