Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launches Cruise To Set Sail Across All 5 Great Lakes

Architecture lovers with a passion for the open water can now set sail on a one-of-a-kind Frank Lloyd Wright-themed cruise through North America’s Great Lakes. Victory Cruise Lines has partnered with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation’s Taliesin Institute to offer an educational tour of the architect’s works in Chicago, Detroit, and Muskegon.

The program will be featured as part of Victory Cruise Line’s 2025 sailings, which mainly focus on 10-day cruises around the Great Lakes and along Canada’s east coast. The journeys will set sail aboard Victory I and Victory II, the company’s two recently relaunched 190-passenger ships that were originally built 30 years ago.

Guests will set off from Chicago’s Navy Pier and end the tour in Toronto, making stops along the way to check out some famous Frank Lloyd Wright locations. If you join the journey, you can explore Unity Temple in Chicago, his home and studio in Oak Park, plus the Smith House in Detroit and the Meyer May House in Grand Rapids. In Chicago, you can also visit the Robie House, a key example of Wright’s Prairie style, and The Rookery Building, an 1888 office tower with a lobby redesigned by Wright in 1905.

The Taliesin Institute will also offer onboard lectures, giving those aboard a chance to dive deeper into the life and legacy of the iconic American architect. “Frank Lloyd Wright left a beautiful legacy of architectural marvels across the Great Lakes including two sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List and our guests will appreciate exploring his vision through his designs and learning so much along the way,” says John Waggoner, chairman and founder of Victory Cruise Lines. “We know learning is a priority of Victory Cruise Lines guests and this partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation offers opportunities to participate in onboard enrichment programs created and presented by Taliesin Institute.”

Find out more and book your own Great Lake voyage on the Victory Cruise Lines website.

