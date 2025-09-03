Home / Photography

$50,000 in Grants and Mentorship Program Available for Environmental Photographers

By Jessica Stewart on September 3, 2025
Vital Impacts Environmental Photography Grant and Mentorship

Photo: Alessandro Cinque (2024 Chico Mendes Environmental Photography Grant)

If you are a budding photographer who enjoys using your craft to tell narratives about the environment, the non-profit Vital Impacts is offering an extraordinary opportunity. For the third year, the organization is offering environmental photography grants and mentorships to visual storytellers who spotlight local environmental issues. With $50,000 in grants to give, as well as an intensive mentorship program to help foster growth, Vital Impacts is helping shape the future of conservation photography.

All told, there are seven grants on offer, all named after conservation luminaries like Dr. Jane Goodall and Chico Mendes. One photographer will receive $20,000, while six others will be awarded $5,000 each. They will be given a year to bring their project to life, with support from Vital Impacts mentors, making it a unique way to receive guidance in the industry.

In addition, 10 photographers will participate in the mentorship program, which provides “one-on-one sessions with industry experts, renowned photographers, and influential photo editors.” Vital Impacts co-founders Ami Vitale and Eileen Mignoni are both leaders in this space, and their passion for environmental photography shines through in this program, which allows burgeoning talent to make the necessary connections to thrive.

This willingness to share knowledge is highlighted by the free online mentorship series open to all applicants. It features discussions with leading photographers, editors, and scientists, allowing everyone the chance to improve their craft.

The 2025-2026 Environmental Photography Grants and Mentorships are taking applications until September 15, 2025, with the winners announced in October 2025. Applications can be submitted in English or any native language, and prior publication experience is not necessary. Vital Impacts is particularly interested in working with creatives on long-term projects in their own community and photographers who already have existing relationships with stakeholders.

To apply, photographers must submit a portfolio of images related to a conservation story, along with a statement outlining their planned project. There is a $25 application fee that may be waived for economic hardship and is always waived for photographers from developing countries.

Non-profit Vital Impacts is taking applications for its 2025-2026 Environmental Photography Grants and Mentorships.

Vital Impacts Environmental Photography Grant and Mentorship

Photo: Pat Kane (2024 Dr. Jane Goodall Environmental Photography Grant)

$50,000 in grants and an intensive mentorship program are up for grabs for burgeoning environmental photographers.

Vital Impacts Environmental Photography Grant and Mentorship

Photo: Sofia Lopez (2024 Ian Lemaiyan Environmental Photography Grant)

Applications are open until September 15, 2025, and photographers working on long-term projects about the environment are encouraged to apply.

Vital Impacts Environmental Photography Grant and Mentorship

Photo: Chinky Shukla (2024 Thunder Hawk Environmental Photography Grant)

Vital Impacts: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vital Impacts.

