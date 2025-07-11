Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Spend Years Traveling to Sumatra to Track Elusive Tiger

By Jessica Stewart on July 11, 2025
Sumatran tiger

Sumatran tiger

Driven by his passion for tigers, photographer Vladimir Cech Jr. spent four years visiting Southeast Asia’s jungles to capture images of the rare Sumatran tiger. This critically endangered species is rarely photographed in the wild, but Cech’s tenacity—and camera traps—made his dream a reality. The resulting portfolio of imagery is a wonderful look at life below the jungle canopy, giving a glimpse inside a world that often goes unseen.

Cech first began his project in 2019, and put diligent time and effort into it, even during the difficult years of COVID-19. By installing homemade DSLR camera traps, he hoped to document the elusive Sumatran tiger, but this proved to be more challenging than he had imagined. While the camera traps documented plenty of the jungle’s inhabitants, he continued to turn up empty-handed when it came to the tiger. But all that changed in the fall of 2024.

“I thought I was dreaming,” he tells My Modern Met when recalling the moment he first saw the tiger on film. All of his hard work had come to fruition, allowing him to fulfill his goal of shedding light on the Sumatran tiger and its plight.

This tiger, the smallest surviving subspecies, has seen its habitat reduced to a small area and faces significant risks. Poaching and habitat loss are major contributing factors. Deforestation for oil palm plantations is particularly devastating, as these tigers prefer large, undisturbed areas of forest to thrive. While many tigers live on protected land, poaching is still a harsh reality, particularly as their bones and other body parts continue to be used in Eastern medicine.

While Cech’s series has gone as viral as he’d wanted, he’s still hopeful that it can make an impact. “Hopefully, it will have the reach that the Sumatran tiger deserves.” In the meantime, he continues his documentation in Sumatra and is working on a new project to fulfill another of his big dreams. Stay tuned and follow Vladimir Cech Jr. on Instagram to see what he’s up to on this secret mission.

Since 2019, Vladimir Cech Jr. has been traveling to Indonesia in the hopes of photographing the Sumatran tiger.

Sumatran tiger

Sumatran tiger

This critically endangered tiger is found only in the jungles of Sumatra.

Sumatran jungle

Sumatran jungle

Cech has been placing homemade camera traps for years and has captured numerous forest inhabitants.

Sun bear

Sun bear

Serow capricornis sumatraensis

Sumatran serow

Banded linsang

Banded linsang

Macaca nemestrina

Southern pig-tailed macaque

Porcupine

Porcupine

Langur

Langur monkey

Thomas's langur

Thomas's langur

But it wasn’t until the fall of 2024 that he finally got a glimpse of the elusive tiger.

Sumatran tiger

Sumatran tiger

Vladimir Cech Jr.: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vladimir Cech Jr.

Related Articles:

Exceptionally Rare All-Black Penguin Caught on Camera by Wildlife Photographer

Camera Trap Photos Capture LA’s Surprising Wildlife With City Lights in the Distance

Wildlife Camera Trap Unexpectedly Snaps Funny Photo of Mystery Man Striking a Pose

Scientists Use Camera Traps To Create World’s Largest Photo Database of Amazon Wildlife

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Can You Spot the Snow Leopard Hidden In This Viral Photo?
Photographer Captures Rare Photos of Flying Foxes Cooling Down in a River
Photographer Captures Adorable Portraits of Over 150 Baby Animals
Funny Early Entries of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Wildlife Photographer Captures Mid-Air Battle of Two Birds Fighting for Dinner
Photographer Captures Epic Battle Between Great Blue Heron and a Snake

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

WildLOVE: Beautiful Portraits of Animals Who Look Like Photogenic Fashion Models
20 Stunning Photos of Wildlife and Endangered Animals Will Benefit Conservation Efforts
Photographer Travels 900 Miles To Capture Unusual Orange Snowy Owl
Why This Photographer Dedicates Her Practice to the Quiet Strength of Horses [Interview]
A Street Savvy Fox Wins the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards
Extremely Rare All-White Orca Captured on Film in Hokkaido

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.