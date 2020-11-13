Home / Animals / Dogs

This Super-Friendly Corgi Loves Giving Hugs To His Favorite Dogs on Walks

By Emma Taggart on November 13, 2020
Wallace the Hugging Corgi

Anyone who is lucky enough to have a dog in their life knows that their love is unconditional. A cuddle from your pooch is actually scientifically proven to have multiple psychological benefits, and even helps you live longer. One particular pup who’s on a mission to spread the love is Wallace, the 1-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi. The affectionate ball of fur belongs to Dena, David, and their son Noah. He loves nothing more than stretching out his little arms to give his family and friends a hug.

“He is suuuuuper cuddly and sweet,” Dena tells My Modern Met. “He hugs his doggie pals, and family, and loved ones. He is just a love muffin.” Wallace started hugging around six months ago when one of his canine companions named Charlie playfully jumped on him. “He was confused and thought it was a hug,” recalls Dena. “He just stood there with his arms around him and kissed him. It was not a sign of aggression but a hug. Then he did it again to his other doggie friend and his cousin, and we realized he was a hugger.”

When Wallace was a puppy he had an adorable heart-shaped nose, so his family gave him the middle name, Casanova. So it comes as no surprise that he grew up to become such a little lover. Wallace doesn’t hug everyone though—just his favorite dogs and family members. “He definitely does not do it to strangers,” says Noah. “His favorite person to hug is mom and dad.”

This is Wallace, the 1-year-old Corgi who loves to give hugs.

Wallace the Corgi

He hugs his doggie friends when he meets them during walks.

Wallace the Corgi Hugging a DogWallace the Hugging CorgiWallace the Hugging Corgi

And he loves hugging people, too!

Wallace the Hugging CorgiWallace the Hugging Corgi

Here he is as a puppy. Look at that adorable heart-shaped nose!

Wallace the Corgi Puppy

He was born to be a lover.

Wallace the Corgi PuppyWallace: Instagram

