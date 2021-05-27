LEGO Unveils Its Largest Set to Date With Over 11,000 Pieces

After spending months on end without being able to travel anywhere, most everyone is ready for a change of pace. And while some still might not be ready to flit off to new adventures in some unfamiliar part of the world, LEGO has released a new set that will allow you to explore even the most remote corners of the globe—all from the comfort of your own living room. The LEGO Art World Map kit can be used to build a vibrant display of the world map that is fully customizable. And with over 11,000 pieces, it is LEGO’s largest set to date.

The World Map is the newest addition to the company’s LEGO Art sets, which allow you to recreate some of the world’s most iconic works of art, people, and characters, and display them on your wall. You can easily follow the set’s included coffee-table-style instruction booklet, which positions the ocean tiles in a pattern “inspired by bathymetric mapping of the ocean floor.” Or you can feel free to be creative and display your own funky patterns and original designs. The map can also be configured in one of three different combinations, which allows you to put your favorite corner of the world front and center. And once your map is complete, you can even use customizable brick-built pins to mark all the places you’ve been (or still wish to go).

If you’re wondering what to listen to while you take on this time-consuming endeavor, LEGO has even curated a playlist intended to immerse you in a world of exploration and adventure. The soundtrack features travel stories from a selection of travel bloggers and wanderers. These include tales from Syazwani Baumgartner, a blogger who has visited some of the most remote places on Earth, as well as Torbjørn C. Pedersen, the first person to travel to every country in the world in one continuous journey without flying.

“We know that our adult fans love to travel, but many haven’t been able to do so for over a year now,” comments Fiorella Groves, the creative lead for LEGO Art. “We thought that there was no better way of helping explore the world while relaxing in the comfort of their home than by allowing them to build, rebuild, plan and reminisce through building. We hope the LEGO Art World Map will inspire new adventures in some, and help others relive and celebrate wonderful travel memories from the past.”

The LEGO Art World Map kit will be available on LEGO’s website for $249.99 starting June 1, 2021.

LEGO has released a new World Map set that will allow you to explore even the most remote corners of the globe, all from the comfort of your own living room.

Customize the map to suit your own creativity and even mark your favorite destinations.

While you build, listen to a playlist of travel stories and adventures curated specially by LEGO to immerse you in a world of adventure.

See the possibilities in action!

All images via LEGO.

