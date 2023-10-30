Home / Animals / Dogs

World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away at 31 Years Old

By Margherita Cole on October 30, 2023

One of the most heartbreaking things about getting a pet is knowing that their lives are much shorter than ours. For a large dog, 12 years can be the average life expectancy; however, one good boy in Portugal named Bobi surprised his owners and the world by living to an astounding 31 years. This made him the oldest dog in recorded history. Sadly, Bobi has passed away, leaving behind a lot of memories and love for those that knew him and knew of him.

Bobi was a red and white purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo livestock guard dog born in 1992. His owner, Leonel Costa, was just 8 years old when he fell in love with the canine. Bobi was one of four puppies born on Costa's parents' property, and there were already too many animals to take care of. “Unfortunately, at that time it was considered normal by older people […] to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive,” Costa reveals. But when the time came, Bobi remained unseen by the parents, and Costa was able to raise Bobi in secret until he was grown.

Although it is unclear why Bobi lived twice as long as the average dog of his breed, his owner attributes it to his healthy lifestyle. Bobi grew up in the countryside of Conqueiros where he was allowed to roam off leash and mingle with many different animals. Additionally, he was never fed dog food, but instead ate human food that was soaked in water to remove seasoning.

Bobi's death at 31 puts him ahead of the previous record holder Bluey, the Australian cattle dog who died at 29 years and five months in 1939. The beloved dog has now crossed the Rainbow Bridge and lives on in memories those who loved him and through his title.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo livestock guard dog, has passed away at the age of 31. He is the oldest recorded dog in history.

h/t: [Wesh]

Related Articles:

Small Californian Town Elects Dog as Its Mayor for Third Time in a Row

Man Dresses Up as Dog’s Favorite Chew Toy and the Reaction Is So Wholesome

Adrian Stoica and His Dog Hurricane Win Season 18 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Now Dress Your Dog in a Specially Designed Japanese School Backpack
This Wooden Dog House Is the Perfect Modern Dwelling for Sophisticated Pups
Adrian Stoica and His Dog Hurricane Win Season 18 of ‘America’s Got Talent’
Small Californian Town Elects Dog as Its Mayor for Third Time in a Row
Man Dresses Up as Dog’s Favorite Chew Toy and the Reaction Is So Wholesome
Pet-Friendly Hotel Will Pay Your Pup $10K To Be Its “Dog Ambassador”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet Up in the Scottish Highlands to Celebrate 155 Years of the Breed
Sweet Boy Stops to Hug Every Stray Dog He Passes on His Way to School
Shelter Cat Gives a “Making Biscuits” Massage to Blind Dog Who Needs All the Love
Boy Helps Dogs Get Adopted by Giving Them Baths During His Free Time
Dog Lover Celebrates 100th Birthday Petting 200+ Dogs After Daughter Tells Community About Her Dad
Dog Owner Pays Tribute to “Goodest of Good Boys” With Box of Free Tennis Balls at the Beach

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.