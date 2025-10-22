Home / Photography

Photographer Captures the Chaos and Beauty of Egypt’s “Game of Warriors”

By Eva Baron on October 22, 2025

Al-Marmah photographic series by Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Every year, towns in and around Upper Egypt celebrate religious festivals like the Mawlid with a display of tremendous skill, heroism, and horsemanship called Al-Marmah. The traditional sport, which is often described as the “game of warriors,” sees riders maneuvering horses at high speeds, all while brandishing long staffs and dressed in flowing jalabiyas. It’s a cultural performance that has long fascinated Yasser Alaa Mobarak, both on a personal as well as an artistic level.

“Al-Marmah is a celebration of strength and courage,” the Egyptian photographer tells My Modern Met. “Imagine a dusty open field or a narrow street alive with sound: drums beating in hypnotic rhythm, voices rising in chant, and horses surging forward under riders who balance strength and grace in equal measure.”

While visiting Qena, in southern Egypt, for the Mawlid, Mobarak decided to honor that chaos, rhythm, and beauty through photography. The resulting compositions manage to capture Al-Marmah with intimacy and drama, showcasing men charging forward with their horses or otherwise gracefully weaving them through the streets. Sometimes, these scenes are illuminated by a harsh, midday light; other times, they’re softened by the plumes of dust, which blot out the sky like smog. In any given moment, the mood can shift, and gestures can become blurry with speed or slow down to a trot. It was precisely this unpredictability and dynamism that compelled Mobarak as a photographer.

“What inspired me was the sense that still photography could capture moments of transformation,” he explains. “I wanted to freeze those instants: a horse’s hoof rising, a child’s expression, the blur of a flute in motion. Photographing Al-Marmah was less like covering an event and more like entering a living current.”

Condensing these living currents into a single image is, of course, a daunting task. To produce these photographs, Mobarak had to first locate the pulse of his surroundings, and then “start to move with it.”

“Technically, it demanded improvisation,” he adds. “I learned to shoot instinctively, pre-focusing, reading the movement, and trusting timing over control.”

But the biggest challenge for Mobarak wasn’t exposure, nor was it composition. Rather, it was proximity. In its intensity and agility, Al-Marmah doesn’t make itself an easy target. How, exactly, can a photographer get close enough to riders, especially when they can sprint away with their horses at any second?

“To capture Al-Marmah honestly meant getting close—close enough to feel the ground tremble under the hooves, to taste the dust in the air, to share the intensity of the moment with the participants themselves,” Mobarak says. “That closeness carried risk, but also intimacy.”

Perhaps that’s why Mobarak’s Al-Marmah series carries so much weight. Each image offers a poignant glimpse into the connections people have fostered based on heritage, performance, ritual, land, and, in this case, horsemanship. After all, that’s what Al-Marmah is all about, according to Mobarak.

“To someone who has never seen it, Al-Marmah might seem chaotic—dust, noise, motion everywhere. But within that chaos there’s remarkable rhythm and respect: a dialogue between human and animal, tradition and present moment, danger and beauty,” Mobarak concludes. “Al-Marmah, to me, is about [that] connection.”

To learn more about the photographer and his Al-Marmah series, visit Yasser Alaa Mobarak’s website.

While visiting Qena for the Mawlid, Yasser Alaa Mobarak captured dramatic photographs of Al-Marmah, a traditional display of horsemanship and daring.

Al-Marmah photographic series by Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Al-Marmah photographic series by Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Al-Marmah photographic series by Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Al-Marmah photographic series by Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Al-Marmah, which is often described as the “game of warriors,” involves riders maneuvering horses at high speeds, all while brandishing long staffs and dressed in flowing jalabiyas.

Al-Marmah photographic series by Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Al-Marmah photographic series by Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Al-Marmah photographic series by Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Yasser Alaa Mobarak: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yasser Alaa Mobarak.

Related Articles:

Portraits Capture the Colorful Faces of Pilgrims During an Important Hindu Festival

Illuminating Essence of New York City in the 1980s Captured in Vintage Color Photos

Intimate Portraits of the Nenets Capture the Faces of Indigenous People in the Russian Arctic

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Magnum Places Its Iconic Portraits and Historic Photography on Sale for One Week Only
Local Historians Unveil the Oldest Known Photo Taken in Colorado
Rodney Smith Retrospective Celebrating the Late Iconic Fashion Photographer To Open in Mexico City
Photographer Reveals the Timeless Charm of Cuba’s Forgotten Spaces
$50,000 in Grants and Mentorship Program Available for Environmental Photographers
Photographers Capture Underground Pools and Passages of Lechuguilla Cave in New Mexico

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

5,000 Photos of Rural Life Taken by Vagabond Photographer Discovered Decades After Death
Man Proposes To Storm Chaser Girlfriend in Front of a Giant Tornado
Couple Creates Epic Proposal Photos in Front of an Active Volcano in Hawaii
Spectral Curtains of Light Created Through Long-Exposure Photos Float Across Stark Landscapes
Yancey Richardson Celebrates 30 Years With Stunning Photography Exhibition
U.S. Senate Is Hiring a Photographer To “Document Important and Historic Moments”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.