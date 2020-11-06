Home / Entertainment / Movies

Clever Movie Ad Printed on Both Sides of Paper Comes To Life When Held To Light

By Sara Barnes on November 6, 2020
Your Name Movie Advertisement

Photo: Reddit

A movie advertisement can be more than just a way to promote a film. When done well, it can become a collector’s items for fans of the flick. The 2016 Japanese animated film Your Name did just this with their clever full-page ad in a newspaper that, when printed, would’ve made anyone want to hang the page on their wall (or window) and see the film, of course.

Utilizing newsprint’s translucent quality, the Your Name ad comprises two images that are printed on either side of the paper. Individually, each image features a character standing to on the left side of the page. When the paper is held up to the light, the entire picture is complete and features the two figures facing one another—although not quite touching, which gives some hint to the plot of the movie.

Your Name received critical acclaim and achieved great commercial success. It became the fourth-highest grossing film of all time in Japan and the 16th highest-grossing non-English film worldwide. If you’re intrigued and would like to see the animation, here are places you can watch it.

A clever movie advertisement for the 2016 Japanese animated film Your Name comprises two images printed on either side of newsprint. When held to the light, the entire composition is complete.

Your Name Movie Advertisement

Photo: Reddit

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Ingenious Newspaper Printed Two Full Patterned Pages to Use as Gift Wrap

Graphic Designer Creates Over 1,200 Minimalist Movie Posters

Creative Parents Make 52 Movie Posters Starring Their Son for the First 52 Weeks of His Life

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Graphic Designer Creates Over 1,200 Minimalist Movie Posters
Studio Ghibli Releases 400 Still Images From Its Iconic Movies for Free
Technicolor: The Vibrant History of Hollywood’s Early Introduction to Color Films
Turn-of-the-Century PSAs Shown At Silent Films Reveal Conservative Movie Culture of the Past
Announcing the Winners of the Stan Lee Signed Movie Posters!
San Francisco International Film Festival: We’re Off!

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.