Mangrove Photography Awards 2025 Reveals Winning Images Celebrating the Wonders of Mangroves

The Mangrove Photography Awards recently announced its 2025 competition winners, and the results offer a stunning glimpse into our natural world. An initiative of the Mangrove Action Project, this unique contest centers on conservation storytelling to celebrate the beauty, diversity, and, ultimately, fragility of global mangrove forests. It offers a platform to share the story of the mangrove, which is a shrub or tree that grows along coastlines and tidal rivers. These ecological powerhouses can sequester up to five times more carbon than terrestrial forests and are a vital part of the overall environment. This year’s winners highlight how mangroves touch many parts of our lives, from being a haven for wildlife to a source of livelihood for the people who live near them.

The competition celebrated its 11th edition with 2025 being a record-breaking year. It saw 3,303 entries from 78 countries. From that, judges narrowed down winners in categories including Wildlife, Threats, People, and Underwater, while ultimately crowning the Photographer of the Year. Mark Ian Cook took home the top honor for his photograph titled Birds’ eye view of the hunt. The aerial image features wildlife in the skies and the sea, with a flock of Roseate Spoonbills flying over a lemon shark on the hunt in the mangrove-lined waters of Florida Bay.

The judges responded to Cook’s use of aesthetic elements, including a unique perspective and vivid color palette, as well as what it illustrates about mangroves. “[The photo] clearly shows the diversity of life that lives and dies,” remarks judge Shin Arunrugstichai, “both aerial and aquatic in the same space and time, that all depends on the mangrove ecosystem.”

Scroll down to see the category winners from the Mangrove Photography Awards 2025.

