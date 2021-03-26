Home / Creative Products / Toys

24 Challenging 3D Puzzles That Are Perfect for People Who Love Brain Teasers

By Samantha Pires on March 26, 2021
24 3D Puzzles for People Who Love Brain Teasers

Three-dimensional puzzles make great gifts for people of all ages. Brain teasers can help exercise your mind and keep you sharp. For children, these puzzles can teach lessons about geometry, math, logic, and could even improve motor skills. But no matter why you’re buying one, these types of puzzles are sure to cure your boredom and leave you feeling more clever than when you started. Plus, once you have mastered one puzzle there are plenty more difficult options to challenge you next.

There are other benefits to solving 3D puzzles and brain teasers. They may include improvements in concentration and memory, problem-solving ability and patience, as well as logic and pattern analysis. The best part is that you'll have so much fun working with them that achieving these benefits won't feel like a chore.

Before you buy one of these brain teasers for yourself or a loved one, be sure to check the difficulty ratings to make sure they align with this person’s skill level. Or, you could always challenge yourself a little with a particularly complex 3D puzzle. How many of these products do you think you could solve?

Challenge yourself when you try to solve one of these 3D puzzles. They're all brain teasers!

 

Rubik’s Cube

 

Set of Complex Cube Puzzles

JOY TOWN | $12.99

 

Wooden Shapes Flat Puzzle

Kingzhuo | $8.58

 

Wooden Hexagon Flat Puzzle

Skrtuan | $8.99

 

Wooden Cylinder 3D Puzzle

SiamMandalay | $16.99

 

Wooden Cube 3D Puzzle

SiamMandalay | $12.99

 

Wooden Ball 3D Puzzle

KINGOU | $9.80

 

Set of Nine Wooden Brain Teasers

BSIRI | $42.99

 

Set of Three Metal Brain Teasers

Skylety | $20.99

 

Small Wooden 3D Puzzle

SiamMandalay | $15.99

 

Set of 21 Wooden and Metal Brain Teasers

Guaishou | $17.99

 

Wooden Cube 3D Puzzle

 

Molecule Model 3D Puzzle

KAILIMENG | $7.80

 

Set of Two Interlocking Metal Brainteasers

Katosca | $12.99

 

Set of Four Wooden Rope Puzzles

KINGOU | $25.95

 

Set of Three Metal Brain Teasers

Skylety | $20.99

 

Metal Cube Puzzle

AZG Go | $40.99

 

Shooting Star Handmade Puzzle

SiamMandalay | $12.99

 

Wooden Box Puzzle

YunTeng | $9.69

 

Wood Assembly Mayan Wall Calendar

 

Wine Bottle Gift Puzzle

BSIRI | $26.99

 

Labyrinth Maze Puzzle

Xinrimoy | $7.19

 

3D Crystal Skull Puzzle

Bepuzzled | $8.99

 

Interlocking Bicycle Challenge

LANMAO | $9.99

 

