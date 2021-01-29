Home / Design / Creative Products

Create a Work of Art When You Complete This Beautiful Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle

By Margherita Cole on January 29, 2021
Saguaro Cactus and Forms Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle

If you're going to spend several hours working on a puzzle, shouldn't the end result be worth the effort? That's why creative brand Galison has designed a beautiful jigsaw that will look as good on your coffee table as it will in a frame. The Saguaro Cactus and Forms Foil-Stamped Puzzle is inspired by one of Frank Lloyd Wright‘s original designs, featuring dazzling gold foil details.

Although the American architect is famous for his vast portfolio of modern buildings like Fallingwater and the Guggenheim Museum, not many know that the artist applied his talents to other creative endeavors as well. From 1926 to 1927, Wright was commissioned by Liberty magazine to design the covers for each monthly issue. Although these pieces were rejected by the publisher for being too “radical,” they were kept in Wright's archive. Later on, in 1973, one of the pieces from this collection was chosen as the design for a stained glass window to decorate the Arizona Biltmore during its reconstruction.

Now, Galison is also giving new life to this striking art deco-style piece. The Saguaro Cactus and Forms jigsaw puzzle features a colorful, abstract design replete with bold lines and different geometric forms. The completed puzzle is made up of 1,054 pieces, many of which feature a brilliant gold foil that heightens the splendor of the design. It also comes with an informational insert about Wright and the image inside the decorative box.

Create a beautiful piece of art with this gilded jigsaw puzzle.

 

Saguaro Cactus and Forms Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle

Saguaro Cactus and Forms Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle

Saguaro Cactus and Forms Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle

Saguaro Cactus and Forms Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
