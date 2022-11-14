Every day, Chris Judge shares photos of clouds that he has transformed into playful characters. This ongoing project, aptly titled A Daily Cloud, started during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when Judge was spending more time in the yard with his family. He shared some of these illustrations on his social media and was pleasantly surprised by the feedback he received. Since then, the whimsical idea has continued to grow, sharing “happy cloud art” in people's feeds every day.
Thanks to the success of his series, Judge has a book coming out next year called Cloud Babies. You can now pre-order the book on Bookshop. Scroll down for more cloud illustrations right now and follow A Daily Cloud on Instagram for even more.
Artist and author Chris Judge has been transforming clouds into playful illustrations since 2020.
He draws cartoon faces onto photographs of clouds.
He reveals the people, bears, crocodiles, dogs, and other creatures “hiding” in the clouds.
