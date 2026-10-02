KAWS Reimagines the World-Known Absolut Vodka Bottle in His Iconic Street Art Style

For more than 40 years, Absolut has invited artists to reimagine its vodka bottle in their image. More than 550 creatives—including Andy Warhol—have contributed over 850 artworks inspired by the bottle, and the brand’s latest collaboration has just dropped. Contemporary street artist KAWS has added his signature character and visual language to Absolut’s iconic apothecary-shaped vessel, now available online and in select stores.

KAWS, born Brian Donnelly, got his start by tagging trains and billboards with his now-famous KAWS tag. Since then, he has received international acclaim for his paintings, monumental sculptures, and even his giant inflatables. The artist’s work often features three recurring characters, including one named CHUM, who appears on the Absolut bottle.

The label design is based on an original painting by KAWS, commissioned by Absolut, which was translated onto the bottle. In the commissioned image, CHUM’s yellow coiled hands hold a second image of an Absolut bottle submerged partially in water. The picture within the picture features a ripple motif in the background, which seamlessly extends to the rest of the overall composition.

The bottle itself features CHUM holding an image, but instead of an Absolut bottle, it’s a textured square with KAWS’ famed “XX” motif. The ripple motif in the image is slightly distorted because it’s printed on the inside back of the bottle, but the effect captures the spirit of the original painting. The outer back of the bottle has a reproduction of the original commissioned work.

“I am excited to join the lineage of great artists that have worked with Absolut Vodka over the decades,” KAWS says of the collaboration. “Many artists I admire have been commissioned by the brand to create artwork for their iconic ads, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to add my work over the Absolut bottle itself, too. My goal is to allow art to meet people in unexpected places and I hope my bottles will be enjoyed at gatherings around the world.”

The ABSOLUT KAWS Artist Edition bottle is available on the company’s website and on the shelves of select retailers.

For more than 40 years, Absolut has invited artists to reimagine its vodka bottle in their image.

Contemporary street artist KAWS has added his signature character and visual language to Absolut’s iconic apothecary-shaped vessel, now available online and in select stores.

The label design is based on an original painting by KAWS, commissioned by Absolut, which was translated onto the bottle.

“I am excited to join the lineage of great artists that have worked with Absolut Vodka over the decades,” KAWS says of the collaboration.

“Many artists I admire have been commissioned by the brand to create artwork for their iconic ads, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to add my work over the Absolut bottle itself, too. My goal is to allow art to meet people in unexpected places and I hope my bottles will be enjoyed at gatherings around the world.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Absolut.