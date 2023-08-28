Adidas Sneakers With “Homer Simpson Backs Into Bushes” Meme Are Finally Available

Homer Simpson is undoubtedly a cartoon icon and the scene of him disappearing into a wall of bushes is just as iconic. The brief scene turned into a beloved meme in 2010, despite it airing in 1994 in an episode of The Simpson titled Homer Loves Flanders. Now, the visual is still incredibly funny and relatable almost 30 years later. To celebrate the legacy of this pop culture moment, Adidas has released a pair of limited-edition Stan Smith sneakers featuring the “Homer Simpson backing into the bushes” meme.

We first got a peek at the Homer Simpson Stan Smith sneakers last year, and it made waves for cleverly embedding the meme while also keeping the pristine white aesthetic of these shoes with a few touches of green. Homer's name appears on the side of the shoe in gold letters, and there's a portrait of him on the tongue below the Adidas and Stan Smith artwork. However, the true star of the show is the wooly recreation of the meme on the back of the shoe, in all of its yellow and green glory.

The image of Homer backing into the bushes also takes center stage on the box that houses the shoes. Covered in green, Homer seems to wait idly on the corner of the box. The signature Adidas stripes surely help him remain hidden, or that's what we want him to think.

While this isn't the first Simpsons-inspired shoe we've seen, this is certainly on the more elegant side. Last year, introduced a fuzzy version of its Superstar sneakers inspired by Marge‘s blue hair. And in 2020, Vans launched a whole collection to celebrate the legacy of this animated family.

Ultimately, the reach of this funny Simpsons scene goes beyond Simpsons fans, and has a unique appeal to sneakerheads. After all, we've all been Homer, discreetly sneaking away from something, whether spiritually or physically. You can find the Adidas Stan Smith Homer Simpson on Adidas' website for $120.

Adidas has released a limited-edition Stan Smith sneakers featuring the “Homer Simpson backing into the bushes” meme.

The shoe cleverly embeds the meme while also keeping the pristine white aesthetic of these shoes with a few touches of green.

The image of Homer backing into the bushes also takes center stage on the box that houses the shoes.

Homer's name appears on the side of the shoe in gold letters, and there's a portrait of him on the tongue below the Adidas and Stan Smith artwork.

You can find the Adidas Stan Smith Homer Simpson on Adidas' website for $120.

And in case you aren't familiar with the now-iconic moment from the show, watch this very quick clip:

h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Adidas.

Related Articles:

Adidas Releases ‘Concha’ Shoes Celebrating the Sweet Flavors of Mexican Pan Dulce

Marge Simpson’s Hair Is Turned Into a Fuzzy Shoe in New Adidas Collaboration

This Hand-Painted Meissen x Adidas ZX8000 Porcelain Sneaker Belongs in a Museum

Van Gogh Museum Releases Sustainable Sneakers Based on the Iconic Artist’s Masterpieces