Home / Design / Style

Adidas Sneakers With “Homer Simpson Backs Into Bushes” Meme Are Finally Available

By Regina Sienra on August 28, 2023
Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme

Homer Simpson is undoubtedly a cartoon icon and the scene of him disappearing into a wall of bushes is just as iconic. The brief scene turned into a beloved meme in 2010, despite it airing in 1994 in an episode of The Simpson titled Homer Loves Flanders. Now, the visual is still incredibly funny and relatable almost 30 years later. To celebrate the legacy of this pop culture moment, Adidas has released a pair of limited-edition Stan Smith sneakers featuring the “Homer Simpson backing into the bushes” meme.

We first got a peek at the Homer Simpson Stan Smith sneakers last year, and it made waves for cleverly embedding the meme while also keeping the pristine white aesthetic of these shoes with a few touches of green. Homer's name appears on the side of the shoe in gold letters, and there's a portrait of him on the tongue below the Adidas and Stan Smith artwork. However, the true star of the show is the wooly recreation of the meme on the back of the shoe, in all of its yellow and green glory.

The image of Homer backing into the bushes also takes center stage on the box that houses the shoes. Covered in green, Homer seems to wait idly on the corner of the box. The signature Adidas stripes surely help him remain hidden, or that's what we want him to think.

While this isn't the first Simpsons-inspired shoe we've seen, this is certainly on the more elegant side.  Last year, introduced a fuzzy version of its Superstar sneakers inspired by Marge‘s blue hair. And in 2020, Vans launched a whole collection to celebrate the legacy of this animated family.

Ultimately, the reach of this funny Simpsons scene goes beyond Simpsons fans, and has a unique appeal to sneakerheads. After all, we've all been Homer, discreetly sneaking away from something, whether spiritually or physically. You can find the Adidas Stan Smith Homer Simpson on Adidas' website for $120.

Adidas has released a limited-edition Stan Smith sneakers featuring the “Homer Simpson backing into the bushes” meme.

Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme

The shoe cleverly embeds the meme while also keeping the pristine white aesthetic of these shoes with a few touches of green.

Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme

The image of Homer backing into the bushes also takes center stage on the box that houses the shoes.

Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme

Homer's name appears on the side of the shoe in gold letters, and there's a portrait of him on the tongue below the Adidas and Stan Smith artwork.

Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme

You can find the Adidas Stan Smith Homer Simpson on Adidas' website for $120.

Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme Adidas Stan Smith featuring the Homer Simpson backing into the bushes meme

And in case you aren't familiar with the now-iconic moment from the show, watch this very quick clip:

h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Adidas.

Related Articles:

Adidas Releases ‘Concha’ Shoes Celebrating the Sweet Flavors of Mexican Pan Dulce

Marge Simpson’s Hair Is Turned Into a Fuzzy Shoe in New Adidas Collaboration

This Hand-Painted Meissen x Adidas ZX8000 Porcelain Sneaker Belongs in a Museum

Van Gogh Museum Releases Sustainable Sneakers Based on the Iconic Artist’s Masterpieces

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

25 Autumnal Accessories To Make You Feel Festive This Fall
These Beautiful Scarves Give You Wings Like a Bird
Achieve Artistic Balance With These Creatively Mismatched Earrings
16 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
Van Gogh Museum Releases Sustainable Sneakers Based on the Iconic Artist’s Masterpieces
Woman’s Photochromic Dress Changes Color in the Sun From White to Pink

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Older Japanese Couple Expresses Their Love Through Coordinating Outfits
Alicia Silverstone Models Romantic Pink Ballgown by Christian Siriano
Crocs Reimagines Viral Big Red Boots as Tall Yellow Clogs
Adidas Releases ‘Concha’ Shoes Celebrating the Sweet Flavors of Mexican Pan Dulce
Sneakerheads Are Super Excited About Nike Dunk Low’s “Oil Green” Colorway
Vintage-Looking Thigh Holster for Book-Slinging Readers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.