Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky

By Samantha Pires on March 2, 2021
From Blade Runner to Back to the Future II, science fiction films help us imagine incredible futuristic cities with new technologies. One of the most iconic examples of these innovations is the flying car. Whether it’s a futuristic hovercraft or an updated Delorean, films and television shows have been predicting that hoverboards and floating cars should be a reality by now. Despite these innovative concepts, we are a quarter of the way through the 21st century and our wheels have remained firmly on the ground. As a result, you may believe that flying cars are only a dream of science fiction—or at least a long way off—but General Motors (GM) is closer to developing a real-life flying car than you might expect.

GM’s eVOL concept was developed under the Cadillac Halo portfolio and features two vehicles. The first is less of a flying car and more of a passenger drone that provides personal air travel like a sky taxi or Uber. It is considered a VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) flying car that lifts up straight into the air. The second vehicle is a self-driving shuttle that will help passengers complete the last leg of their journey.

The proposal is currently still a paper project with no solid plans for development, but Michael Simcoe, the Vice President of GM, believes there is a market for these luxurious vehicles. “It’s a concept for when time is of the essence,” says Simcoe at the virtual 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where the project was presented. The drone can grant you an incredible travel experience for those trying to catch a meeting across town at a speed of about 56 mph. The trip will also be relatively silent compared to a helicopter.

Though maybe not as radical as a flying car, GM’s accompanying shuttle is a self-driving car with no steering wheel, pedals, or driver. Instead of traditional seats, the interior is equipped with a luxurious couch that demonstrates how the passengers can focus on their guests instead of worrying about reaching their destination.

Whether you are a big car person or a fan of science fiction, it is hard not to get excited about these futuristic vehicle concepts—even if they are only concepts for now.

GM is developing a flying car concept called Cadillac Halo which would act as a futuristic taxi providing personal air travel.

A self-driving shuttle will help passengers complete the last leg of their journey from the drone landing site.

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
