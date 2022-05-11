Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University After 30 Years

Embed from Getty Images

It’s that time of year again when parents finally get to see their children walk across the stage at graduation after years of hard work. But for 51-year-old Black-ish star and comedian Anthony Anderson, this graduation season also marks a “full circle moment” that has been “30 years in the making.” Just days ago, the actor officially became a college graduate when he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University. Anderson took to Instagram to celebrate his momentous achievement, proving that it’s truly never too late to better yourself with an education—even if you’re an incredibly successful actor.

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!,’” Anderson captioned his post, which features pictures of the Black-ish cast member alongside Howard University’s president Dr. Wayne Frederick, Dean Phylicia Rashad, guest commencement speaker Taraji P. Henson, and some of his fellow members of the Class of 2022. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full-circle moment.”

Anderson previously attended Howard University as a student during his younger years; but due to financial constraints as he put himself through college, he had to drop out just before his senior year. The actor credits his son, Nathan, with inspiring him to return to his alma mater after he himself was accepted to Howard University in 2018. From there, Anderson worked with the university to create a flexible online curriculum with some practical on-campus classes so he could walk at graduation with his son this year in 2022.

Several celebrities congratulated Anderson on his long-awaited graduation, including his Black-ish co-star Jenifer Lewis. “PROUD OF UUUUUU!,” she said, acting every bit the proud momma as she did when she played that role on the ABC sitcom. But even with all the praise, nothing can compare to the sense of accomplishment the actor feels after finally finishing what he started 30 years ago.

“It’s never too late!” Anderson continues in his post. “Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!… This is just the beginning!”

