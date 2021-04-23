13 Apple AirTag Holders That Will Keep the Tracker Stylishly Attached to Your Stuff

If you’ve ever misplaced your keys or lost your wallet, Apple has something to help with that. They’ve created a tracker called AirTag, which is a small circular tag that allows you to keep tabs on an item using the “Find My” app on iOS. It’s akin to the popular Tile-brand tracker and will send you alerts if you’re ever separated from the object to which it’s affixed.
The AirTag might be tiny, but it has helpful features and is designed to withstand the elements. It includes a built-in speaker for when you need to locate something, as well as Bluetooth that pairs in the same way that AirPods pair with the phone—just bring them close to one another and they’ll connect. The exterior of the AirTag is stainless steel with a body that is water and dust-resistant. It is battery-powered with removable batteries that you can replace.
The AirTag is launching on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Pre-orders are available starting Friday, April 23.) You can purchase one for $29 or a four-pack for $99. Because of its size and coin-like shape, the AirTag is best paired with a holder that will attach to the items you want to track. Whether it’s a set of keys, sunglasses, or your wallet, Apple and third-party companies have created cute, colorful, classy, and creative holders in anticipation of the AirTag launch. Scroll down to see the accessories available.
Keep track of important things with Apple's new AirTag.
Since it's so small, you'll want to pair it with one of these accessories.
Hermés Key Ring
Secure Holder with Strap
Holder With Key Ring
Polyurethane Loop Holder
Leather Loop Holder
Leather Holder with Key Ring
Rugged Armor Holder
Leather Keychain
Glasses Strap
Basic Leather Key Ring
Pet Tag Holder
Curved Surface Mount
Valentinus Air Tag Case
