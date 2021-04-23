Home / Design / Creative Products

13 Apple AirTag Holders That Will Keep the Tracker Stylishly Attached to Your Stuff

By Sara Barnes on April 23, 2021
Apple AirTags

Photo: Apple

If you’ve ever misplaced your keys or lost your wallet, Apple has something to help with that. They’ve created a tracker called AirTag, which is a small circular tag that allows you to keep tabs on an item using the “Find My” app on iOS. It’s akin to the popular Tile-brand tracker and will send you alerts if you’re ever separated from the object to which it’s affixed.

The AirTag might be tiny, but it has helpful features and is designed to withstand the elements. It includes a built-in speaker for when you need to locate something, as well as Bluetooth that pairs in the same way that AirPods pair with the phone—just bring them close to one another and they’ll connect. The exterior of the AirTag is stainless steel with a body that is water and dust-resistant. It is battery-powered with removable batteries that you can replace.

The AirTag is launching on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Pre-orders are available starting Friday, April 23.) You can purchase one for $29 or a four-pack for $99. Because of its size and coin-like shape, the AirTag is best paired with a holder that will attach to the items you want to track. Whether it’s a set of keys, sunglasses, or your wallet, Apple and third-party companies have created cute, colorful, classy, and creative holders in anticipation of the AirTag launch. Scroll down to see the accessories available.

Keep track of important things with Apple's new AirTag.

Apple AirTag

Apple | $29+

 

Since it's so small, you'll want to pair it with one of these accessories.

 

Hermés Key Ring

Apple AirTag Holder

Hermés | $349

 

Secure Holder with Strap

Apple AirTag Holder

Belkin | $12.95

 

Holder With Key Ring

Apple AirTag Holder

Belkin | $12.95

 

Polyurethane Loop Holder

Apple AirTag Holder

Apple | $29

 

Leather Loop Holder

Apple AirTag Holder

Apple | $39

 

Leather Holder with Key Ring

Apple AirTag Holder

Apple | $35

 

Rugged Armor Holder

Apple AirTag Holder

Spigen | $19.99

 

Leather Keychain

Apple AirTag Holder

Nomad | $29.95

 

Glasses Strap

Apple AirTag Holder

Nomad | $29.95

 

Basic Leather Key Ring

Apple AirTag Holder

Cyrill | $19.99

 

Pet Tag Holder

 

Curved Surface Mount

Apple AirTag Holder

Moment | $14.99

 

Valentinus Air Tag Case

Apple AirTag Holder

Spigen | $19.99

